Jeffrey Jackson, managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press, announced this week his plans to retire from the newspaper.
Jackson joined the People’s Press in 2004, and has been with the newspaper for 16 years. He took a brief hiatus in 2007, but returned less than a year later to again lead the newsroom.
In a message to the staff, Steve Fisher, president of APG Media of Southern Minnesota and People’s Press publisher, said. “There are very few words that can describe our appreciation of Jeffrey’s contributions to the Adams Publishing Group, the associates of APG Media of Southern Minnesota and the readers of the Owatonna People’s Press.”
During his time at the People’s Press, the newspaper and its editorial staff have won dozens of awards in the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, including first-place honors for General Excellence five times — in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2018. He also led the newsroom to first-place honors for General Reporting six times — 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2020. Individually, he has won top honors for Hard News (2019), Sports Story (2015), Human Interest (2006 and 2007) and Editorial Portfolio (2005).
Suzanne Rook, Faribault Daily News managing editor, will serve as the People’s Press editor in the interim.
“As we move through this very challenging time, we remain committed to serving Owatonna and Steele County,” Rook said. “Our commitment to our readers and customers, and being a voice of the community remains our highest priority.”
A Missouri native, Jackson began his newspaper career at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. In addition, he worked for publications in Belleville, Illinois; Nevada, Missouri; and Hilton Head, South Carolina, before landing in southern Minnesota.