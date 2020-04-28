“Smiles for Students” a drive-through cruise for families and community members to join in waving to teachers and staff is planned to take place this week at the Waseca Junior and Senior High School.
On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. teachers and staff from all district buildings will line the sidewalks of the WJSHS waving pompoms, signs and balloons for the students and their families with the Bluejay mascot also present.
“We left school thinking we were coming back on a Monday and that just never happened and we wanted the opportunity to see some of our kids in person and thank our families,” Hartley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jackie Wolfe said. “It truly takes a village to raise a child and it's been wonderful to have the support of the families ...
“I feel throughout this that just with the daily communication with families I have, I feel like I've gotten to know them on a personal level and not just an education piece. Everyone's coming from a different situation right now and we want to get together to celebrate our love for learning and show our students that we miss them.”
A group of three teachers, one from each main school for representation, put the idea together at the beginning of distance learning and they are finally able to make it come to fruition. Jana Kestel, Waseca Intermediate School sixth-grade teacher and Laura DeWees, WJSHS teacher and behavior interventionist with Wolfe organized the cruise.
There is a designated route around the entire high school and people are encouraged to drive the entire route to keep traffic flowing. People should stay in their vehicles during the parade to keep proper social distancing.
“It’s just a time of uncertainty right now with so many unanswered questions and for us to come together and say we are here for the kids and to be there for them during this uncertainty,” Wolfe said. “The parents and the community are amazing and it's a huge learning curve for all of us …”