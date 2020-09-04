Though one school district in Waseca County has adjusted its back-to-school model, another will wait.
Waseca Public Schools will continue to use the hybrid model it put in place to start the school year, which begins Sept. 8. Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith said he and the School Board will discuss modifying the learning model at its workshop meeting Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District decided to use a distance learning model for grades seven through 12 to start the school year after the most recent case rate data from the Minnesota Department of Health showed Waseca’s case rate per 10,000 at 37.75. That data from the state covers a two-week period from Aug. 9-22.
The Minnesota Department of Health recommended policy options suggest distance learning for middle and high school students and a hybrid model for elementary students for a case rate between 30-49.
Hudspith said he and the district have had discussions with the Department of Health about entering the school year in the originally planned hybrid model. Both will continue to monitor the situation.
“We’re watching the daily trends and we’re watching what’s happening in buildings with staff and students,” he said. “We will continue to monitor it and inform our community of any changes.”
With its hybrid model, one set of students would attend junior high and high school that day while the other group participates in distance learning. The following day the other group of students attend school while the other distance learns.
Waseca begins the year in its yellow hybrid model, which has kindergarten students in school Tuesday through Friday.
First, second and third graders will attend school Tuesdays through Fridays as well in A and B groups in a hybrid learning model. Two days per week students will be with their classroom teachers and two days students will be on campus distance learning with a different teacher.
Kindergarten through second grade will continue to be housed in Hartley Elementary school while third grade is moved to the Central Building to allow for more space.
Three counties in Minnesota fell into the 30-49 case rate per 10,000, including Waseca County. Waseca County’s rate topped the state and neighboring Le Sueur County ranked second with a rate of 36.81 for the two-week period of Aug. 9-22. McLeod County had the third-highest rate with 36.57. It’s anticipated that Waseca County’s rate will increase in the next two-week reporting period. If the rate reaches 50 and above, the department of health recommends distance learning for all grades.