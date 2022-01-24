Do you have a furry friend?
The Community Awards Event, held annually in January is the one night out of the year where the city of Waseca gathers together to recognize local residents who work hard to help better the community.
The recipient of the Community Development award focuses on volunteers as opposed to staff, encourages the promotion and advancement of the community development and there is a long-term benefit to the Waseca Community.
The winners of this year’s Community Development award are Furry Friends and the Waseca Park Board.
Jeanne Sexton, the founder of Furry Friends, asked the question, “Why don’t we have a dog park?” Sexton then came up with the idea to answer that question while traveling with her husband to different cities and seeing up and coming dog parks.
Sexton ran for city council in 2020, but didn’t get on. One of the council members advised her that she should join a committee, such as the city’s park board, where she mentioned the idea of a dog park in Waseca.
“There’s a lot of work, but I’m willing to do anything,” Sexton said.
Sexton, along with the Park Board, would walk around different sites in Waseca in search for a great place for a dog park. They eventually found a lot near Barney’s Drive-In.
Furry Friends started in Sept. 2020. Sexton wanted to spread awareness to the community about the dog park. One of the next steps was to get the community’s support. Sexton started a Facebook page, which raised awareness about the dog park and from there she went to city council meetings and created a subcommittee as an advocate to the park board.
After getting a VISCO Agent, Furry Friends started getting donations and hosting fundraisers. They held a carwash at Casey’s gas station, where they raised roughly $500. In total, they have donated about $1,800 for the park project. That money will continue to go to dog bags and “poo poo stations,” along with other amenities.
One concern the city had about a local dog park was about the dog waste. According to Sexton, the first month was a little difficult with owners not always picking up after their dogs. With having more “poo poo stations” available, she hopes that it will remind people to clean up after their dogs.
Sexton is also looking for volunteers to help clean up the park.
“With things getting buried in the snow,” Sexton stated. “I’m sure we’ll find balls and poo poo.”
Although there were some tough moments, Sexton feels honored to win the award; the Furry Friends is being recognized.
“None of it would have happened without the community and park board,” she stated.
Sexton enjoys having a dog park in Waseca. She stated, “It’s surprising that we actually have one.”
In the next few days, Sexton and the Park Board will have a committee meeting to figure out new amenities for the dog park. Clear Lake Park is being renovated, so they hope to use some of the refurbished pieces from the old playground to let the dogs use. She talked with Brad Dushaw, the parks superintendent, about a possible timeline.
“We don’t want too much,” Sexton said. “Just enough for the dogs to play around on.”
Sexton isn’t the only one excited about the dog park: dogs have also proven to be big fans.
Last October, Furry Friends had a Halloween get together at the dog park, where dogs wore costumes and played around in the mud.
“It was so fun watching them,” Sexton added. “We had a lot of volunteers for that event.”
Dushaw said the park is a good asset to have available in the community.
“The residents got behind it and Furry Friends helped raise awareness,” he added. “It has definitely been a successful park.”