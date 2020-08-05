Waseca County and the city of Waseca have a plan on how to make money they received from the CARES Act available for small businesses and non-profits.
The county and city have teamed with the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce to organize administering a small business and non-profit relief program. Waseca County, which received $2.2 million in relief funds, has contributed $500,000 to the program. The city of Waseca will contribute $300,000 of the $680,000 it received. The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce will receive compensation for administering the program.
It’s the second aid package the city of Waseca has offered after its economic development authority spread out $225,000 to 35 businesses through zero interest loans up to six month with a maximum of $10,000. Businesses with 15 or fewer employees were eligible for the forgivable loans, provided they also apply for other federal and state dollars.
The small business and non-profit relief fund will provide money as grants up to a $15,000 maximum and the amount of money a business or non-profit receives will depend upon how many full-time employees the business or non-profit staffs, according to Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch. The minimum grant amount is $3,000.
Applications are available and the applications will be done online. Links to the application will be available on the county website, city websites within Waseca County and the chamber website. The first review of applications will take Aug. 10 and grants will be awarded at least bi-weekly until funds have been expended. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 30 by 5 p.m.
“We all want to see these dollars out the door and in the hands of businesses as quickly as possible,” Fitch said. “I don’t think we want to see this drag out past early September. Hopefully there is a flood of applications that come in from all over the county.”
Fitch and the chamber will review applications to make sure they meet the guidelines the county set for the program and the goal is to review them in the order they are received. Checks for the program will come from the county once an application has been approved.
The Waseca County Community COVID-19 small business and non-profit relief grants will give priority to businesses and non-profits that were forced to shut down normal operations due to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
The grant funds can be used for rent or mortgage payments, utility payments, costs association as a direct result of COVID-19, and payroll for employees. The grant funds cannot be used to purchase machinery or vehicles, moving expense or land acquisition or payment of property taxes.
A copy of the grant application be found at https://www.wasecachamber.com/news/details/news-release-8-3-2020 or at https://www.co.waseca.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/6296/Small-business-relief