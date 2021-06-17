A Waseca woman is facing multiple criminal charges after law enforcement allegedly discovered she was selling narcotics, court documents say.
Angela Marie Karels, 33, was charged Thursday in Waseca County Court with one count of third-degree controlled substance possession with intent to sell, two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession, one count of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and one count of causing or permitting a child to be exposed to meth, all felonies. She is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge for child endangerment, a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a petty misdemeanor charge for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, Karels had been subject to an ongoing South Central Drug Investigation Unit investigation regarding narcotics and short-term traffic coming and going from her Waseca residence. On June 15, SCDIU agents and Waseca police executed a search warrant of Karels’ home.
Items that were discovered as a result of the search warrant include small baggies of methamphetamine, marijuana and mushrooms, paraphernalia, and scales. SCDIU agents report the small amounts of drugs separated in baggies supports narcotic sales. Marijuana, mushrooms and paraphernalia were also found in Karels’ purse, along with $313 in smaller bill denominations which correlate with sale of small baggies of narcotics, according to the report.
After Karels was booked in the Waseca County Jail and read her Miranda Warning, an SCDIU agent took a recorded statement from her. The agent noted Karels was confrontational and jittery during the interview, which he stated were signs of recent meth use. According to the report, Karels told the agent her last use was a week ago.
In total, approximately 4.25 grams of methamphetamine, 13.2 grams of mushrooms and 5.6 grams of marijuana was located with baggie weights.
According to court documents, two children were living at the residence with Karels and at least two other adults.
Karels was previously convicted in 2015 for third-degree sale of narcotics in Waseca County. The conviction was deemed a misdemeanor in 2016.
Karels is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $30,000. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for July 1.