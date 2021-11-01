A Waseca man was sentenced to jail time after repeatedly calling a victim and harassing them.
Clifford James Bayless, 54, was sentenced on Oct. 8 to 45 days in the Waseca County Jail after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of making obscene and harassing phone calls. Per the plea agreement, a felony threats of violence charge and gross misdemeanor harassment charge were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Bayless made repetitive phone calls to the victim where he threatened to beat up the victim and rip out his throat.
Bayless had credit for four days already served.