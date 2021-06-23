A group of kids gather inside a classroom, huddled over their own computer, fingers flying and buttons clicking. Excited conversation occasionally breaks the students’ concentration as they construct their own virtual world.
“I’m going to live in a mansion,” one student shouts.
On Friday, a small class of students took part in Waseca Community Education’s Tech Academy STEM camp. The all-day camp focuses on building science, technology, engineering and math-based skills.
This particular camp, “Minecraft City Builder,” allowed students to build a city with multiple players. The course is offered as a way to help students build their STEM skills, while providing an opportunity to have some fun. Students worked as a team to construct a virtual city. At the day’s end, they got to take home their completed world files.
While working at their own pace, the students worked collaboratively to build a train station, roads, trees, houses and other buildings. Students have to figure out together what elements they want to build into their virtual world and where.
“In terms of the skills learned, one of the biggest ones is teamwork, especially because we are all working in the same environment,” said Tech Academy teacher Gianna Freking.
Other skills practiced in the camp include engineering, designing and problem-solving skills. Occasionally students will start to design an item in Minecraft, but then realize they need to make some adjustments and problem solve along the way. Working with Minecraft gives students a lot of creative freedom, Freking said. Tech Academy provides the gear and the laptops with the games already downloaded for students.
Waseca Community Education has hosted STEM day camps through Tech Academy for several years now, according to Paul DeMorett, Community Education director. Year after year, positive feedback prompted the department to invite Tech Academy back to offer the program.
“Tech Academy sends me a list of a number of different offerings and we pick out some of the ones we think would be popular with our residents here in Waseca,” DeMorett said.
Other upcoming STEM day camps hosted through Community Education include Java Minecraft Modding, Multiplayer Minecraft Colosseum Builder and Video Production for YouTube. With the rising popularity in Minecraft and YouTube, the camp selections seemed obvious.
Each camp offers different opportunities to fit the needs and varied interests of community students, DeMorett noted.
For years the Waseca Community Education department has tried to create a comprehensive program, offering STEM activities each year in Community Ed’s catalogue. In addition to the STEM camps, it offers art, music and recreation activities among others.
“We try to have a comprehensive program and STEM has always been a part of it in my mind,” DeMorett said.
STEM jobs are growing fast within the state and offer Minnesotans plenty of career opportunities, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Freking has noticed an increasing emphasis on STEM skills and she does not anticipate seeing a decrease in demand for STEM skills any time soon.
“That’s partially why I wanted to work for Tech Academy, because I wanted to be able to promote passionate learning for technology for kids because it is the future,” Freking said.
As time passes and the world changes, it will be more important than ever that the youth is prepared with the skills needed to solve problems, understand information, gather evidence and make decisions. According to the U.S. Department of Education, these are the kinds of skills students can obtain in STEM. The projected growth in STEM jobs underlines the importance of building students’ STEM skills now.