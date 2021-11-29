A Janesville man is facing felony DWI charges after he was pulled over in Waseca for driving without tail lights, according to court documents.
Dustin Charles Sonnek, 24, was charged last week in Waseca County District Court with two counts of felony DWI. He is also facing one count of driving after cancelation, a gross misdemeanor; one count of driving a vehicle without a ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor; one county of possessing more than 1.4 grams of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and one county of possessing drug paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, at 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 23, a Waseca police officer was cut off by a truck pulling out on West Elm Avenue from Vista Villa. The truck allegedly had no muffler and no tail lights and began swerving over the fog line. After initiating a traffic stop, police reported the driver, identified as Sonnek, was driving with a canceled license and had an active warrant out of Freeborn County for an ignition interlock violation. Sonnek was then placed under arrest, according to the report.
As Sonnek was stepping out of the vehicle, the officer allegedly observed him to have bloodshot and watery eyes and detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Sonnek reportedly told the officer he had been drinking a short time before the traffic stop and agreed to do some field sobriety tests, but later refused to do the one leg stand test, the walk and turn test and to submit to a breath test.
According to court documents, after Sonnek was transferred to the Waseca County Jail, a search of his person recovered 2.7 grams of marijuana and a pipe. At the jail, Sonnek allegedly refused to speak to an attorney and again refused a breath test.
Court records show Sonnek has three prior DWI convictions in the last 10 years, one from February 2020 in Faribault County, and two from 2015 in Waseca and Houston counties.
Sonnek’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.