A Waseca man, Timothy John Wright, 39, faces 15 felony charges in Waseca County District Court stemming from alleged criminal sexual conduct involving two minors.
The alleged abuse occurred in both Waseca and Steele counties and over the span of eight years.
Wright faces seven first degree criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged conduct with a victim under 16 and under 13 who has a significant relationship to the actor. He additionally faces a first degree criminal sexual conduct charge as a person in position of authority.
Wright also faces eight second degree criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged conduct with victims who have a significant relationship to the actor and the actor has a position of authority.
Wright has an omnibus hearing scheduled for July 15.