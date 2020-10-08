Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District received a nonspecific threat late Oct. 7 on social media.
School administration, Janesville Police, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department and Rochester Police Department responded immediately to conduct a thorough search of the entire campus prior to allowing students and staff to enter the building. The distinct chose to start school and School-Aged Care/Wrap Around on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. to allow for this search.
“Between Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District and the Janesville Police we consider the safety of our community, which includes students, families and staff, to be of the utmost importance and we do take threats seriously and we will follow up with them,” JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said.
The police found no suspicious items at JWP according to a press release on the JWP school website from JWP and the Janesville Police Department.
The investigation into the threat and the person responsible is still ongoing. In the press release it states the Janesville Police Department will vigorously pursue any individual involved in this criminal act and demand prosecution to the fullest extent of both the state and federal law.