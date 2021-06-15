Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota is partnering with the Waseca Food Shelf to distribute free frozen meals to people 60 and older on the first and third Wednesday of the month.
There are no income or residency requirements to receive the meals, which are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each senior receives 10 frozen meals, which are tailored by dietitians specifically for seniors along nutritional and caloric lines.
LSS decided to partner with the food shelf for accessibility reasons, said Samantha Haseltine, regional manager at LSS Meals in south central Minnesota. Although they have sites in the area, LSS staff felt they could reach more Waseca residents by distributing from a community food shelf, she explained.
Additionally, they hoped the events could help alert people to the other services LSS provides, like the daily hot meals they serve in Waseca.
LSS chooses locations for meal distribution based on need, which is determined by how many meals are given away at LSS’s Meals on Wheels and congregate dining programs in the 39 Minnesota counties it serves.
At their first event in Waseca, Haseltine said they were able to distribute 230 meals. At their second on June 2, they distributed 500.
“The word is getting out to new people,” Haseltine said. “It shows us that there is need there.”
At other distribution events in the region, though, Haseltine said that LSS was able to hand out 500 meals in 15 minutes. At the Waseca handout, by comparison, although there was a modest increase between the first and second pop-up in the number of people showing up to claim meals for themselves or their older family members, most of the difference was due to LSS choosing to give away 20 meals at a time to more people, rather than 10 at a time, she said.
Haseltine added that it is a challenge getting the word out to isolated seniors who might greatly benefit from the meals. LSS tries to reach them through multiple avenues, including churches, county case workers, and the media. Much of their marketing is also for the children of eligible seniors, who can alert their parents to a service available to them.
LSS currently plans to continue these pop-up distributions in Waseca through August, at which point they will re-evaluate with the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, who provide a third of the funding, and can extend the program to the end of the year if they feel the resources are being effectively utilized. In theory, it could become a permanent project, Haseltine added.