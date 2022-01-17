It’s that time of year. That time when horse drawn wagons parade around town. That time when the largest fireworks show presents itself after sunset.
Every winter, Waseca is the home to the Sleigh and Cutter festivities for everyone to enjoy, spread throughout six, fun-filled weeks.
The Sleigh and Cutter Festival is going on its 72nd year in Waseca, beginning Jan. 22 and running through March 5, with the festival starting off with Winter Charm on the Farm at Farmamerica for the second year.
The origin of the Sleigh and Cutter festival started with two guys sitting in a barbershop, wondering how to get their horses out and about during the winter months. This left to them getting their sleighs and cutters out and parading around the town.
Scott Roemhildt first got involved with the Sleigh and Cutter festival during its 47th year, and he is now one of its directors.
“It’s the tradition that is important,” he said.
Though the Sleigh and Cutter festival is filled with fun events, there are some challenges that present themselves. As the years have gone by, Roemhildt and his team is finding it difficult to find groups with horses.
“It gets very expensive,” he said. “But we have very dedicated group members that drive two to three hours to participate in the festival.”
Although last year’s festival was a little different, with a few events being canceled or re-imagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival events are slowly coming back with a few modifications.
“As of right now, there are no COVID-19 mandates that are required, but that may change,” said Jennifer Burt, one of the coordinators for the festival. “We are continuing to watch for guidelines from the CDC, but so far we will continue everything as planned.”
“We’re watching things very closely,” Roemhildt added. “Last year we didn’t want to change any of the events, let alone cancel them, but in order to keep everyone safe and healthy, it needed to be done.”
Last year both the dinner and dance were canceled, but it is making a comeback for the 72nd festival.
“The dinner is more of a self-serve rather than having the food brought out,” said Burt. “The meal will still be warm, having pulled pork sandwiches and salads. It’s a little different, but we are excited to see the community, once again, come together.”
Unfortunately, there will be no pageant this year, though it’s cancellation is due to non-COVID-19 reasons.
The parade that started Sleigh and Cutter 72 years ago continues to be the main event. It will start at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, beginning at the Waseca County Fairgrounds and down State Street in downtown Waseca. The parade showcases numerous horse breeds pulling various sleds, pageant royalty, officers, Cannon Old West Society, who are cowboy reenactors that will be performing prior to the parade, and other participants.
“The parade is what most of the community comes to enjoy. It’s the most well-known event and gives the community something to do during the winter months,” said Burt. “It’s a nice, safe way to have people come outside and enjoy what the community has to offer.”
The Children’s Dream Catcher Annual Fundraiser starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Star Fire Event Center.
The final events of the Sleigh and Cutter Festival for 2022 are the Waseca Vintage (Kruger) Snowmobile Ice Drags starting at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Boat House Grill and Bar, and the Better Days Ahead Fireworks display. This year is expected to be the largest show ever, taking place northeast of the Boat House Grill and Bar on Clear Lake shortly after sunset.