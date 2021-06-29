The Minnesota Senate began its floor session Tuesday, June 29 by recognizing Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson.
A bill strengthening the penalties for assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon, named the Matson Strong bill in honor of Matson, was part of the public safety budget bill passed by the Senate Tuesday. Matson was critically shot while responding to a suspicious person call in January 2020.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, recounted the months Matson was away from his family to rehabilitate after the incident. The Waseca community couldn't wait to welcome him home in October, Jasinski said during his speech on the Senate floor.
"It was inspiring to watch how the community of Waseca came together to show support that he had not been able to see," Jasinski said.
Arik and his wife Megan could have simply stayed home while Matson continued to recover, but they set out to change the state law, he said.
"They have been with us every step of the way this year, with multiple visits to the Capitol, committee hearings, press conferences. They were here every time we asked them to be here," Jasinski said.