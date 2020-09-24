Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton is transitioning students and staff in grades seventh and eighth back to hybrid learning on Sept. 28 and grades nine-12 back to a hybrid learning on Oct. 5 after starting the school year in distance learning.
The students and staff started the school year distance learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county at the time.
Hybrid learning for seventh grade is in-person every day and grades eight to 12 are in blue and silver groups. To start the transition seventh grade and eighth grade silver group students are in-person on Sept. 28 and 29 and on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 eighth grade blue group are in-person with seventh grade.
There is no school on Oct. 2 for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students at JWP to allow for staff to prepare for hybrid learning. The students in ninth through 12 grade, in silver or blue groups, are back in the hybrid model on Oct. 5 with the seventh- and eighth-grade students.
“After looking at our data and current health trends, we will be transitioning to the hybrid learning model for students in grades seven-12 on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5,” JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said in a letter to parents. “The phased transition will allow students and staff the opportunity to understand and practice the new health routines. The phased transition also allows for smaller groups, in seventh and eighth grade as well as activities and athletics, to return to a structured environment.”
JWP has a learning model based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people for 14 days that is used to make decisions.
According to the JWP learning model if the cases rise to 50 or more all students are in distance learning and it was used when students in seventh to 12th grade started the school year in distance learning due to the case rate number 50.51 per 10,000.
For the reporting period from Aug. 23-Sept. 5 the case rate in Waseca County stood at 72.84 per 10,000 by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The rise is, in part, due to COVID-19 cases at the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca and a reporting lag of those cases with the state’s report. After keeping students out for three weeks the decision is to bring them back with a hybrid learning model, even with the case rate number rising.
In the letter it listed the reasons behind moving students back into a hybrid learning model with the higher case rate numbers.
Minnesota Department of Education’s Safe Learning Plan states changes to learning models are centered on the impact of COVID-19 on the school level, while maintaining awareness of changes in the community. Stumpf said there is a small number of JWP students in quarantine at this time and there has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at JWP since the start of the school year.
Another reason listed in the letter for bringing students back to in-person learning is in the Safe Learning Plan it states “districts or schools should wait a minimum of two to three weeks before bringing any students back for in-person or hybrid learning” when transitioning out of distance learning.
In the letter it states that it is highly likely students and or staff members will test positive for COVID-19 during the school year, but the structure, routines and protocols are in place to help minimize the impact. Communication protocols are in place to contact parents if their child has close contact or potentially been exposed to a person with COVID-19.
“We continue to work with officials from Waseca County Public Health, Minnesota Department of Health and our district nurse to review data and determine the safest learning plan for students and staff,” Stumpf said.