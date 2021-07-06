A new mammography machine that can detect breast cancer earlier and with fewer false positives is now the standard of care at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca.
The clinic has recently installed a 3D mammography machine, a cutting-edge piece of technology, superior to the standard 2D mammography technology that has been used since the middle of the last century.
Given that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, making it the leading cause of cancer in women, and the fact that earlier detection of breast cancer greatly increases the success of treatment, access to high-quality mammography like the new 3D mammography machine in Waseca is key to improving women’s healthcare.
As Lisa Hayes, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca, explained, the experience for patients being X-rayed for breast cancer with the new technology is nearly identical — a two-second imaging study with 2D mammography, versus a four-second imaging study with 3D.
While the technology behind 3D mammography, or breast tomosynthesis, is still fairly new, increasing numbers of studies point to it as a step up in breast cancer detection over its 2D predecessor, displacing the old technology in medical clinics around the country.
According to Jill VanEps, regional radiology director at Mayo Clinic for Southwest Minnesota, 3D mammography is now the standard of care for Mayo Clinic Enterprise Breast Imaging.
2D mammography works by taking an X-ray of the breast from the top and the side — two dimensions — and compressing the two photos to create an overlapping image. While this technology has saved untold numbers of lives, it is not without its flaws. The fact that there are only two photos means that certain visual errors — “artifacts,” as Hayes put it — can end up in the final image, producing false positives. 3D mammography works by taking many X-rays in an arc around the breast, eliminating those artifacts as well as producing a clearer image that can reveal masses that 2D mammography might conceal.
According to VanEps, Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca started planning for this upgrade in mammography technology in 2019, but funding from Mayo Clinic Enterprise Radiology was held up in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. The upgrade cost $152,000.
Despite the upgrade, Hayes emphasized that the most important thing for women over 40 looking to prevent serious illness from breast cancer is to get a mammogram. As Hayes explained, there is hesitancy among some women to get a mammogram, whether that is due to the physical discomfort of having their breast compressed between two X-ray plates or concern at what the test might reveal.
Hayes added that hesitancy can also come from a lack of awareness about mammogram guidelines, including when to start the screening process — age 40, according to the Mayo Clinic — and understanding the life-saving importance of detecting the problem before serious symptoms arise.
More information can be found at mayoclinichealthsystem.org.