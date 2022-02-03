...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
THIS MORNING...
Wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below zero for
all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this
morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire region
through late this morning.
Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing
outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes
with you if traveling. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of
avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Identify Frosty and win some cash. Prize money totaling $1,750 is waiting to be won. Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name.
Contest rules
1. Clues are published by the Waseca County News online and on Facebook; NRHEG Star Eagle; Waseca Chamber of Commerce and KOWZ/KRUE radio.
2. One guess allowed each week.
3. Each entry must have name and complete address. Entries without complete information will not be entered.
4. Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age.
5. If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine winner.
6. If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.
7. Entries must be received before 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022.
8. Submit entries to:
• Waseca: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. Hours: Monday- Thursday 11a a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Janesville: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. mark your entry as Janesville.
• New Richland: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093., mark your entry as New Richland.
Frosty sponsors are Culligan Water Conditioning, Latham Place, Lake Shore Inn, iWealth- Brad Connors, Domino’s, Mediacom and Xcel Energy