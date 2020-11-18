Start untangling lights and pulling out the inflatable Santa’s from storage as a light fight and business window display competition is happening in Waseca.
Mediacom and the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered together to put on the Xtream Light Fight to help raise the spirits of the community. Discover Waseca Tourism is in charge of the business window display competition that is happening for the second year.
The light fight has two categories that residents can compete in: video or photograph, which is for the displays that don’t have motion or sound.
Mediacom in Waseca wanted to help light up the streets of Waseca with their contest so they came to us for a partnership,” Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said. “We are excited to see what Wasecans come up with.”
Anyone who lives within the city limits of Waseca can participate in the Xtream Light Fight with one entry per household allowed and the house number should be visible in the picture.
All entries need to be submitted to the Waseca Chamber's Facebook page by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 11 with the #Xtreamlightfight2020 on the entry. Community members will determine the winner by liking, commenting and sharing the post on Facebook, which can take place between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. The winner will be announced on Dec. 21.
Prizes will be given to the top two in each category. The person with the most likes, comments and shares is the winner, with first place winning a JBL Link View Speaker and Smart Display with Google Assistant and $250 in Chamber bucks and second place wins a JBL Studio Sound Bar with Bluetooth and $150 in Chamber bucks.
For more information on the Xtream Light Fight check out the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce website.
While residents are busy decorating their homes and yards, the businesses of Waseca will have a chance to decorate a window display for the Waseca Winter Wonderlights business window display competition.
If a business wants to participate, but doesn’t have the time or want to decorate themselves, the Roundbank Jr. Board members are willing to help and put in the work. The members will come to a business and decorate with the supplies the business provides.
Any business in Waseca can enter the contest. The best lights winner will receive the prize of $50 in Chamber bucks, the best theme winner will receive $50 in Chamber bucks and the best overall winner will receive the prize of $100 in Chamber bucks, a traveling trophy to display in their business and the photo will be used as the Discover Waseca Tourism’s banner picture.
To enter the contest, the business needs to take a photo of the display creation in the daytime and at night and submit it to info@wasecachamber.com.
Voting will take place on the Discover Waseca Tourism’s Facebook page from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. For more information on the business window display competition, visit the Discover Waseca Tourism's Facebook page.
Fitch said about 15 businesses participated in lighting up the business district from Itron to Winegar last year.