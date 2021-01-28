An Ode to Frosty

Frosty’s from a family that is blended

Was raised on a farm with fences mended

Was a part time jay

And now committed to stay

Also worked at a bar where drinks were tended

Week 2 clue

Raised on a farm and can handle horses

Also knows the bootcamps courses

Blue Jay graduate of ninety-six

Moved on to an industry in which magazines had to be fixed

As he served in the armed forces

Week 3 clue

Soldier citizen as a young lad

Has four children what a proud dad

An HR mindset he has for businesses

Supports and cheers for two classes

With all on his plate is enough to drive one mad

Week 4 clue

Married his sweetheart in two thousand and four

Two families became one once more

Offers great style and threads

Merchandise great for all seasons with treads

Best foot forward taking over a store.

Frosty information

Identify Frosty and win some cash. Chamber dollars totaling $1,750 is waiting to be won. Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name.

Contest rules

1. Clues are published by the Waseca County News online and on Facebook; NRHEG Star Eagle; Waseca Chamber of Commerce and KOWZ/KRUE radio.

2. One guess allowed each week.

3. Each entry must have name and complete address.

4. Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age.

5. If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine winner.

6. If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.

7. Entries must be received before 3 p.m. Feb. 7, 2021.

8. Submit entries to:

• Waseca: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. Hours: Monday- Thursday 11a a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Janesville: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. mark your entry as Janesville.

• New Richland: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093., mark your entry as New Richland.

Frosty sponsors are Culligan Water Conditioning, Latham Place, Lake Shore Inn, iWealth- Brad Connors, Domino’s, Mediacom and Xcel Energy

