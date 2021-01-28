An Ode to Frosty
Frosty’s from a family that is blended
Was raised on a farm with fences mended
Was a part time jay
And now committed to stay
Also worked at a bar where drinks were tended
Week 2 clue
Raised on a farm and can handle horses
Also knows the bootcamps courses
Blue Jay graduate of ninety-six
Moved on to an industry in which magazines had to be fixed
As he served in the armed forces
Week 3 clue
Soldier citizen as a young lad
Has four children what a proud dad
An HR mindset he has for businesses
Supports and cheers for two classes
With all on his plate is enough to drive one mad
Week 4 clue
Married his sweetheart in two thousand and four
Two families became one once more
Offers great style and threads
Merchandise great for all seasons with treads
Best foot forward taking over a store.
Frosty information
Identify Frosty and win some cash. Chamber dollars totaling $1,750 is waiting to be won. Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name.
Contest rules
1. Clues are published by the Waseca County News online and on Facebook; NRHEG Star Eagle; Waseca Chamber of Commerce and KOWZ/KRUE radio.
2. One guess allowed each week.
3. Each entry must have name and complete address.
4. Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age.
5. If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine winner.
6. If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.
7. Entries must be received before 3 p.m. Feb. 7, 2021.
8. Submit entries to:
• Waseca: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. Hours: Monday- Thursday 11a a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Janesville: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. mark your entry as Janesville.
• New Richland: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093., mark your entry as New Richland.
Frosty sponsors are Culligan Water Conditioning, Latham Place, Lake Shore Inn, iWealth- Brad Connors, Domino’s, Mediacom and Xcel Energy