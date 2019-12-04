Children and young adult author Nancy Loewen is a Southern Minnesota native from Mountain Lake, who shared her stories with students at TEAM Academy Tuesday. She had the chance to speak to all students at TEAM Academy about her books, writing process and life.
“I write fiction and non-fiction... it’s a lot of fun, I learn a lot,” Loewen said. “ That’s one of the best things about being a writer: if you can think it, you can write it.”
Loewen was able to speak to the students thanks to a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council off of a grant request written by TEAM Academy Superintendent Jill Courtney.
“The PLRAC, our board really likes to fund things for our youth,” Board Member Cindy Lewer said. “Our board is always looking how to get youth more involved.”
Members of the PLRAC were among the students and teachers during Loewen’s presentation.
She emphasized her excitement with the students of being able to share her stories with them. The presentation started with the reading of “Scarlett the Cat to the Rescue: Fire Hero,” which she wrote and was published in 2014.
“This story is a tad bit different than some of my other ones, because it’s true and it actually happened. That’s why I think this story is special,” Loewen said.
During the story, the students sat quietly, enthralled by the tale of a brave stray momma cat rescuing her kittens from a fire. This is a true story that took place in 1996 in Brooklyn, New York. The cats were taken to a veterinarian where they were cared for before being adopted.
The clinic received thousands of letters from people asking to adopt the cats but only three families could be chosen. The kittens were sent in pairs to two separate families and the momma cat, Scarlett, was adopted by Karen Weller who still runs a Facebook page about Scarlett, even after she died.
After Loewen finished the story on Scarlett and her kittens, she shared with the crowd that her mom was in the audience for the first time ever watching her present to a school. Continuing to say it was so cool she was there watching and seeing what she does.
Loewen’s mom shared that she was happy to see what her daughter does for her programs.
Continuing her presentation, Loewen shared her writing process with the students after she read a second story called “The Big Problem (And the Squirrel Who Eventually Solved It).”
Loewen’s writing begins with a regular school notebook and a pencil.
She said she has to get it all out as quick as she can. Once she does, she types it on a computer so she can read it later and edit the content.
Loewen marks up the paper and revises the copy until no ideas or changes come to mind. Once she is to that point, she sends it to an editor who marks up the copy to send back to Loewen, who edits the copy again. This continues until they are both satisfied with the work that is then sent to the printing press.
“The thing about writing/publishing, it’s a team effort. It takes a lot of people to work together,” Loewen said. “… It all starts with words on a page, this is something you can all do too. You can all write.”
Another part of her presentation to the students was on where she grew up and how she got into writing. She grew up on a farm in a small town in southern Minnesota, Mountain Lake, where her passion for writing began at the local public library.
“The fact that my mom took me to the library is why I think I became a writer,” Loewen said.
Loewen grew up reading books, journaling and hanging out in her favorite tree in Mountain Lake. After graduating high school. she attended Minnesota State University, Mankato, obtaining her degree in English and writing. Later, after graduating with her bachelor's degree, Loewen got her master's degree at Hamline University in creative writing.
In her writing career, she has written over 140 books, some fiction, non-fiction and for various reading levels on numerous topics.
Her own kids inspired her for two of her books, which she said are two of her favorites that she has written.
“The Last Day of Kindergarten,” is a book Loewen wrote, inspired by her daughter’s own last day of kindergarten and how her daughter handled it.
“Baby Wants Mama,” is the other book she wrote that was inspired by her son, who wanted attention one day. Loewen shared he came running up to her and said “baby wants mama, cat wants fish” and that is how the idea got started for the book.
Loewen told the students when she wrote the book “The Last Day of Kindergarten,” her daughter was kindergarten age and by the time it was published her daughter was in high school. The book inspired by her son was done when he was 4, and by the time it was published, he was 18 years old.
“It can take a really long time, a person has to be patient,” Loewen said about publishing books.
At the end of the presentation, after answering student questions, Courtney announced that part of the PLRAC grant included a book for each student that was signed by Loewen.
“This is a wonderful community,” Lowen said. “You have people looking out for you, I think it’s a wonderful thing you each get a book. It was my pleasure to sign those, I hope you look at those signatures and remember today and take away something that will inspire you in the future.”