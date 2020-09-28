Waseca’s Night to Unite is a free event that happens each year to bring members of the community and officials within the community together. The original 2020 event was supposed to be in August that was postponed to Oct. 6, which has now been officially canceled all together due to COVID-19.
The purpose of the night is to allow people to come visit with emergency responders such as firefighters and police officers, see the equipment they use and for citizens to become comfortable with the emergency officials if they ever have concerns.
“We canceled in August and postponed to October because the water park had been closed due to COVID-19,” Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson said. “We had been looking at some alternatives for a city-sponsored event but with gathering restrictions still in place we were not able to come up with an event or venue, which would serve the purpose and theme of Night to Unite. Instead, we encourage people to get to know one another within their neighborhoods if they can do so safely. We think if ever there was a time for neighbors to build positive networks amongst each other, it is now.”
During the event there are normally other organizations from the Waseca area with tables to share information or to collect donations. Last year, the Waseca Food Shelf raised over $150 and 225 pounds of food from the one night.
At the event the Waseca Fire Department generally brings a truck, North Ambulance is present and a Waseca Police squad car is on display for people to look at before entering the event.
The first Night to Unite was held over 16 years ago after a neighborhood watch group planned the event and held it in Trowbridge park.
Recently the event has been held at the Waseca water park. At the 2019 event, the Fire Department served hot dogs, freezies and water free for all attendees to enjoy while getting to know each other.