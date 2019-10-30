The city of Waseca and Region Nine Development Commission were awarded federal grants for economic recovery and Manufacturing Resource Center.
The United States Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration gave out these two grants to be used in Waseca.
The first grant is for $395,820 and will be used to hire a recovery coordinator to help restore employment that was lost due to Quad Graphics leaving Waseca. This position will be in place for three years.
“We feel this is a tremendous opportunity for Waseca to make some really large strides,” Economic Development Coordinator Gary Sandholm said. “We've had some success working with a consultant with business recruiting and this will give us the ability to go beyond that. This a situation that is going to take a bad occurrence, the closing of Quad Graphics, and hopefully make a really good outcome out of it. We had an industry sector that was in significant decline even though Quad Graphics was a good company, this is a chance to rebuild a sector and industry of Waseca to have a strong future.”
According to the press release, the primary objective of the recovery coordinator is to reduce unemployment and underemployment along with business recruitment and promoting of the workforce and industrial assets in Waseca.
“This recovery coordinator will add some expertise and connections to push Waseca’s message further out,” Sandholm said. “The Manufacture Resource Center, that's still something that has yet to be well defined but holds tremendous potential for Waseca as we gather the resources of manufactures and businesses of Southern Minnesota. We have to go through the planning process to investigate what the potentials are and the mechanics and in the meantime the recovery coordinator will really help to give Waseca a much bigger reach than we have in the past.”
The second grant was awarded to the Region Nine Development Commission for $203,754.
This planning grant money will be used to investigate the feasibility of a Manufacturing Resource Center in Waseca.
“We’re really excited to work with the community and other partners and what this study can mean for the community and identifying the future needs,” Region Nine Development Commission’s Executive Director Nicole Griensewic Mickelson said.“… We appreciate the Federal EDA understanding the importance and working with the community and a really talented team were excited to work beside them and they are a fantastic community.”
The purpose of the resource center, according to the press release, is to build connections within the region of southern Minnesota, between manufacturers and suppliers with the intent that innovations and efficiencies will increase and new opportunities are created.
It continues to say that as needs are identified, the Manufacturing Resource Center will bring expertise to help solve problems and capitalize upon new ventures. Region Nine Development Commission worked closely with the city of Waseca to develop the project concepts and the grant applications that were successful.
“The city of Waseca has an opportunity zone, which helps attract more investments …,” Griensewic Mickelson said.