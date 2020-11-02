The 2020 homecoming king and queen at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton were crowned on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The JWP students voted and named Jacob CaHill as king and Megan Walz as queen.
The homecoming court consisted of five girls and five boys: Dani Gerdts, Emma Johnson, Taylor Rinehart, Darsie Stockman, Megan Walz, Cody Gartner, Jared Borneke, Jacob CaHill, Jack Morsching and Ethan Ryder.
walked together for Homecoming Coronation as the two elementary attendants.
Ethan Winters and Erin Heitkamp emceed the event that was both live streamed on the JWP Facebook page and was live in-person for a limited number of people.
JWP High School Principal Grant Hanson opened Homecoming Coronation by welcoming everyone in attendance and asking them to keep their masks on for coronation.
“Homecoming is a week full of memories, staff, students, families, alumni and community members remember all the traditions and events that make this such a memorable occasion. Bulldog pride and spirit is evident for all here this evening and as we move into the week ahead,” he said.
Every year at coronation, the fall sports captains speak about the season and auction off an item for team funds. Since the event was mainly held online this year, the auction moved to online as well.
The volleyball, football and cross-country teams auctioned off a shoe on the JWP Facebook page. Three QR codes/links were posted on Facebook and the auction was live until Nov. 3.
Another JWP homecoming tradition is naming a Mr. and Miss Lips of the court. This person is voted on by the student body as well for having the best lips of the court.
Mr. Lips 2020 is Cody Gartner and Miss Lips 2020 is Emma Johnson. They received a sash and a pair of lips.
Despite attending school during a pandemic, the students of JWP made the most of homecoming 2020.