New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva students and staff will see a new school leader beginning this summer.
In January, current Superintendent Dale Carlson announced his resignation and the NRHEG School Board has been on the hunt to find someone to fill the soon-to-be-vacant role since then. The school board unanimously approved Monday a contract with Michael Meihak, the current principal at Faribault Middle School. Meihak will take over the role July 1 as Carlson exits at the end of June.
“We are excited to go forward with the district, along with Michael,” said NRHEG School Board Chair Rick Schultz.
Meihak said he is looking forward to getting to know the district, staff and students better. He is hoping to make an impact and be a visible leader within the community. For now he is staying in communication with the district and working with the administrative team, district office personnel and school board to make the transition.
“Obviously I still have my duties and responsibilities, first and foremost to Faribault Public Schools, but whenever possible and whenever needed I'll partake and participate in a transition and the learning process with NRHEG district,” Meihak said.
The Faribault school district is currently accepting applications for the principal position Meihak will be vacating, with the hopes of filling the position sometime in April, according to Meihak.
This will be Meihak’s first time as a superintendent. He has 28 years of education experience, with 21 of those years as a school administrator. He spent 19 years at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton schools, with seven years as a classroom teacher and 12 in administration. He has been the Faribault Middle School principal for seven years. He also spent a year with the Hawaii Department of Education and two years as a secondary principal at Yellow Medicine East School District.
His experience as a lifelong educator is what drew the NRHEG School Board to select Meihak for the demanding role.
“We think some of that experience is going to play well with his time here at NRHEG,” Schultz said.
The board members see Meihak as an approachable, level-headed and team oriented individual, according to Schultz. Meihak clearly understands the responsibilities of being a superintendent, but also appreciates building up other leaders throughout the district in a team approach.
“Gathering people together along with students, staff and community, bringing them together really seemed to be an area that he will thrive in,” Schultz said.
Schultz says Meihak appears to be a calm leader willing to do the research necessary for the position and make the tough decisions that come along with the position.
The board worked with South Central Service Cooperative to facilitate the candidate search process. A stakeholder engagement survey was created on the district website asking community members, staff and students to participate to collect information for the selection process. Survey questions asked about the district's strengths, challenges and ideal skills for a superintendent.
Next, a round of recommended candidates, approved by the school board, moved into the first interview phase. Candidates were interviewed by the board and the Community Committee, a group of teachers, principles and community members. Two finalists were selected and moved onto a second interview, followed by the board’s decision March 10, followed by contract negotiations.