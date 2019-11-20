WASECA — Waseca High School Language Arts teacher, Tracy Kopetzki, has been named Teacher of the Year.
On Veterans Day at the end of the high school program, the Teacher of the Year honor was awarded to Kopetzki as a surprise announced by fellow English Department coworkers.
“It’s an honor, but I’m really really humbled by it,” Kopetzki said. “It doesn't feel like it is deserved. In education there are so many goals that are set and so many things that we want to accomplish and achieve and ways we want to engage students. I just know how hard everybody around me works as well and so it's nice to be recognized. It's an honor but I'm humbled at that honor and my colleagues nominated me.”
Kopetzki, in her 21st year at the Waseca High School, still enjoys every day.
“Mrs. Tracy Kopetzki has dutifully and passionately taught each and every year in her career,” fellow teacher Karen Pfarr Anderson said during the program. “She has maintained high standards for her students, while encouraging them to express their learning in a variety of creative ways. She has worked tirelessly with them to become the best learners they can possibly be. She is also a cheerleader and advocate for all students working with the choir and avid programs. Mrs. Kopetzki is also an inspirational leader of our staff and definitely a clear leader in the English Department.”
Kopetzki is from the small town of Nassau, Minnesota graduating high school from Lac qui Parle, which was a county-wide school. She shared that having great teachers growing up and parents who instilled education in her are the reasons she got into teaching.
“They (parents) instilled in me the value of reading and the value of school is important,” Koptezki said. “And because I grew up in that really, really little town books were my escape. Books were things that brought me to other places and explore the world in ways that I couldn't physically go and so I fell in love with reading. I probably knew in second grade that I wanted to be a teacher.”
She went on to say they had a chalkboard and desks set up in the basement of her childhood home where she would teach lessons to her sisters. She would teach them spelling and they would read stories.
“I just felt school was a purposeful and a fun place to be, because I had teachers that made it that way for me,” Koptezki continued. “I had some really great role models that made learning fun and engaging and I hope that I’m reciprocating and doing that for my students who come through my classroom.”
After graduating high school, she continued her education at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University where she achieved her undergraduate in Language Arts and a minor in education. She also obtained her master's degree in Teaching and Learning from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, Minnesota.
Shortly after graduating college she started her first teaching position filling in as a long-term substitute position before being hired in Waseca.
Since her hiring, Kopetzki immersed herself in activities, groups and volunteer opportunities with the school and community.
She has been a volleyball coach, speech team coach, on marching band staff, directed her first play, on the professional growth and development board, for multiple years, and she is currently a member of the Avid site team and sometimes assists students for ensemble to accompany them for band or choir on the piano.
She also tries to be at the community events and school events to show support and/or to participate.
Kopetzki mentioned she would probably eventually get back into some of those roles but at the moment she is not looking to add roles.
“It’s hard to keep a balance of everything between life and family and school and church and community and all those different pieces,” Kopetzkie said.
Outside of school she is a member of Sacred Heart where she plays piano regularly and she is a volunteer for several church choirs.
With her activities, volunteering and teaching she has a family to balance into the works, mentioning one of her kids is at the stage of joining more activities at the high school.
“I think that’s one of the things that makes Waseca such a great place to live and teach,” Kopetzkie said.” When we talk about teaching our students, they're not just kids, they're our own kids and they're the kids of our colleagues and I think there's far more ownership in that then there is in a big school in the cities where you don't know the students that well... I think it’s that we’re connected in that way and we have that much buy in in our kids.”
Kopetzki has taught many kids over the years with some reaching out to her after graduating. She shared that she has former students reach out giving life updates or even asking to speak professionally.
“I don't come to work. I get to come to school every day, which means I get to learn with you every day,” Kopetzki said at the program.