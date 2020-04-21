During the COVID-19 pandemic personal protection is important and especially for essential workers on the frontlines.
To stay protected essential workers are recommended to wear masks constantly with community members wearing them as wanted.
Schools in Waseca County have started to help out by 3D printing tension release bands or ear savers. These are to be worn with face masks to keep the elastic straps from rubbing the back of the person's ears.
“I just wanted to do what I could to help people out in this time of need,” Waseca Junior Senior High School Industrial Tech/Engineering teacher Bill Kuschel said. “I was motivated by a conversation with our school's Superintendent Tom Lee. I've connected with others who were printing similar items in schools and was able to use a shared file to begin printing. I had also read about an engineering student at MSU who was printing and providing this item to a clinic in the Mankato area. I thought, I've got similar equipment in our engineering lab, I can print some of these, too.”
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton science teacher Erick Kehoe started 3D printing ear savers after the JWP FACS teacher, Cindy Steinberg, was approached by a former student who is now a nurse, about making masks. When Steinberg started making masks she reached out to Kehoe about printing the ear savers.
Since starting Kuschel has printed more than 150 ear savers and Kehoe has printed more than 600. All of the ear savers being printed are being donated to those in need.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all healthcare professionals wear facemasks at all times when at the healthcare facility. The CDC also recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Kehoe first gave bags of the ear savers to nurses he knows personally or through mutual contacts. After donating them to nurses he took them to JWP for community members to pick them up since masks are worn by more than just medical field professionals.
Kuschel is donating the masks made in Waseca to those who need to wear masks at work.
So far he has given 50 ear savers to Itron in Waseca, some to Viracon in Owatonna and about 20 to Cardinal Glass in Northfield. He has also donated some ear savers to staff at local nursing homes and to Alexandria for use in another nursing home.
The ear savers being printed by Kehoe are available for pick up at the front entry of JWP. The masks are free but people are able to leave a donation to help with the cost of plastic if they wish to do so. Kehoe can be contacted if anyone is wanting 25 or more ear savers or can reach out through the school website. He has the capacity to print about 50-100 per day and has enough plastic for hundreds more. JWP has a supply of ear savers available for people to take and he will print more as needed unless contacted for a larger supply.
“I am continuing to print the ear savers to try and help people out,” Kuschel said. “It is a simple product, but it can make a big difference in comfort if you have to wear a mask.”