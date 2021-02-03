The Waseca City Council is returning to in-person meetings at City Hall for its next meeting in February.
The city council meetings have been virtual since April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council has directed City Manager Lee Mattson at recent meetings to find a way to return in-person meetings. Mattson said during the council's Feb. 2 meeting that councilors could return to in-person meetings in the council chambers with social distancing and masks on.
Anyone not complying with the Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requiring people to wear a face covering inside public spaces will be asked to leave the council meeting.
It will cost about $200 for additional cables to spread the councilors around the chambers. The PEG Channel Fund, which is funded by dedicated payments from the city’s two cable providers, would pay for the additional cables required.
Another additional option would be to add Zoom using Mattson’s computer to allow the public to dial in and listen to the council meeting, but not to speak during the meeting.
Mattson also provided the council with the estimated costs and information about wireless microphones. The wireless microphones were estimated to cost about $7,600 plus a $2,000 installation fee about five years ago and he believes this cost would be about the same today.
“This is not by any means guaranteed and I'll say that I'm not perfect, but I sure do like to move forward and progress,” Mayor Roy Srp said of the suggestion of bringing the council back to in-person. “I want to be sitting in here with you folks.”
In other action on Feb. 2, the council approved a motion to not send Waseca police of fire members nor members of the local SWAT team to the city of Minneapolis to help with the civil unrest caused by protests that started in May 2020. The approval came after a brief discussion. City staff, with the input of Police Chief Penny Vought reviewed the issue and made this recommendation to the council at the meeting.
“I do not think that we should be responsible for backing up the Minneapolis Police after all of the civil unrest,” Srp said.
Councilor Mark Christiansen opposed the motion because he didn’t like that the council was singling out one city to not help.