Weather Alert

...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY WITH SOME POTENTIAL FOR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ALSO ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .Rain, snow, and possibly some freezing rain will develop late tonight, mostly across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A cold front will pass through Thursday morning with temperatures falling from the low to mid 30s to the teens in the afternoon. Precipitation will become widespread and turn to snow quickly early Thursday morning following the cold front. Snow will end from west to east in the afternoon and early evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected across south central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, with the highest totals of around 6 inches along and east of a line from Eau Claire to Ladysmith. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected Thursday through early Thursday evening. There is some potential for blizzard conditions across south central Minnesota where the strongest gusts are likely to occur. Much of this risk will depend on how much snow falls. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday through Thursday evening south and east of a line from St. James, to Mankato, Red Wing, Eau Claire, and Ladysmith. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations around 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&