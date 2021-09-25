The families who packed into the Sept. 20 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (JWP) School Board meeting came because they’d heard something was happening with their school’s sports teams and athletes.
According to Superintendent Jeremy Erler, the attendance — about 20 — was bigger than usual: “a lot bigger,” Erler said.
“Normally there is maybe one person, but most of the time there’s nobody attending,” he said.
The policy being proposed had to do with how sixth, seventh and eighth graders are allowed to advance to sports teams meant for older students. Specifically, it addresses how and when sixth-grade students can be allowed to participate in junior high school teams, and how and when seventh- and eighth-grade students can be allowed to participate in high school teams.
After numerous speeches by parents, students and staff during open forum, and discussion among the School Board and superintendent, the School Board opted to postpone a vote on the policy until the following School Board meeting, before which they would revise the language of the proposed change in policy.
Under the proposed policy, which is a revision of a former policy regarding sixth- through eighth-grade athletes, head coaches would not be able to promote those students without conducting an analysis of the need for the advancement in conjunction with the activities director, and then submitting that analysis to the School Board and superintendent. The superintendent would then have to sign off on the advancement in order for it to occur.
Proposed policy's opponents speak
Nick James, head boys basketball coach at JWP, spoke out against the proposed policy.
“You guys hire us as ADs, as coaches, to make those decisions,” he said. “We’re there at the practices, open workouts, games, scrimmages. We’re the ones here that make those decisions.”
Addressing the School Board, James asked why they needed to be involved in sports advancements when their involvement isn’t necessary when it comes to non-athletic opportunities for advancement, such as who gets the solo in the choir. If a younger basketball player is 6 feet 6 inches tall, he said, it’s a significant advantage, and one that should be taken advantage of for the good of the high school basketball team and the student’s athletic career.
“That (new policy) bothers us a lot,” said Nathan Gerdts, a parent at the school who echoed James. “We’re looking at bringing up young athletes and students to make the team more competitive and just to better the athletic department, because everybody knows that it has been pretty poor through the Janesville system."
“If you guys want to make the decisions," he continued, "you should be at the practices."
Defending the proposed policy
According to the proposed revision of the policy, the purpose of the change is to enhance high school students' athletic opportunities, which the “School Board believes,” according to the document, “are critical to providing a positive experience during a student’s four years of high school.” These include social and emotional benefits, which improve academic performance, it says.
The policy further reads, “Since opportunities at the high schools are limited, it is important that high school students have priority; junior high school students will eventually have the same opportunities when they enter high school."
The proposed new policy does leave room for situations in which sixth-grade students are allowed to play junior high school sports, and seventh- and eighth-grade students are allowed to participate on high school athletic teams. The stated purpose of the policy revision is to guide how those decisions are made when they come up.
“We have had some issues with students being moved up,” Erler said. “And maybe a lack of, maybe, coaches not being supported for those move-ups. So now we want to create this, so we can support the coaches, and we can support the administration, that they did follow the policy created by the board for moving students up.”
In favor of the policy, two former high school athletes spoke about their own experiences. Regan Hoehn, an upperclassmen who was played over by underclassmen, said she felt her eight years playing basketball had been “a waste of time, effort and commitment.”
“I was just kind of stepped over, by, not the underclassmen, but the way the coaches had pulled them up over me,” Hoehn said.
Sammi Wehking, an underclassmen who played over upperclassmen, spoke of the transition from basketball being a fun after-school activity to quickly becoming a full-time commitment “that was really exhausting, mentally and physically.”
“Going with girls our own age and then having to play with people who are double the size of us, more experienced — we had no idea what we were doing out there,” Wehking said.
When the open forum was closed, and the board reached the discussed agenda item after voting on other policies, board members echoed open forum speakers on both sides of the issue.
School Board member Tim Burke felt that the revised policy gave the School Board too much power over “the people who we put in place to make those decisions,” and felt that bringing in talented younger athletes would motivate older athletes to perform better. Tim Oelke worried that older athletes losing opportunities to younger athletes was the reason the number of upperclassmen in JWP sports was lower than in years prior.
Until the next meeting, Erler said, “all we can do is look back at the current and proposed policy and see what we can do to make them work better.”