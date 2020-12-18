Waseca County Public Health officials are urging residents to be patient, continue to wear masks and social distance while the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are distributed.
Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said they've been working with the South Central Healthcare Coalition and other partners to ensure the vaccine gets to those who are in the priority populations.
"The fact is that there are limited doses of the vaccine available during these initial shipments and it will take time, perhaps months, before it's readily available to the general public," she said in a statement.
The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the region in the coming days, according to the Public Health Department. Vaccinations of the priority populations, including healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, are to begin sometime during the week of Dec. 21. Additional allocations of the vaccine are expected on a weekly basis, according to the department.
Eric Weller, regional healthcare preparedness coordinator for the South Central Healthcare Coalition, said they're confident the vaccine is safe and has been proven to be 95% effective in clinical trials.
"We also know that the arrival of the vaccine does not mean an immediate end to this pandemic. People will still need to wear masks, social distance and seek medical care if they are feeling ill," Weller said.
Weller and Berry are encouraging people to remain home as much as possible, stay at least 6 feet away from other people in public places, telework if possible and avoid close contact with people who are sick. People who are older than 65 or have certain underlying medical conditions should stay at home and avoid situations where they could be exposed, including travel.