The Waseca County Commissioners approved a grant to fund a broadband study to bring high speed internet to the county.
The Blandin Foundation Grant Agreement for $25,000 to complete a county-wide broadband study with the county matching up to $30,000 was approved by the Waseca County Commissioners at the latest meeting.
The board action was to approve the grant dollars themselves and approve moving forward with Finley Engineering, which will take about three months and in that period conversations with local partners will take place.
This would bring better and more reliable internet for the entire county including all townships, schools and residents.
The total cost estimated by the Finley Engineering was for $55,000.
“Why this is so important is it allows us to use that (Bladin Grant) as the launching point to be eligible for much more grant funding at state and federal levels,” Waseca County Administrator Michael Johnson said.
The county will use the Revolving Loan Fund that's been in place for many years. This is all self-funded so no general funds will be used and all of the money is from local businesses paying back loans over the years.
This grant is phase one of numerous to get better internet connections that will consist of partnerships between service providers and the county.
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is the next step in October 2020 with an auction. According to the Federal Communications Commission website the FCC will direct up to $20.4 billion over 10 years to finance up to gigabit speed broadband networks in unserved rural areas. The auction will target over six million homes and businesses in census blocks that are entirely unserved by voice and broadband with speeds of at least 25 megabits of download versus three megabits of upload.
“If you ever needed more of a push it’s this stay-at-home order with all of these kids who are distance learning,” Johnson said. “It’s an exciting prospect. There’s still a lot of work to do but it would be a huge advantage to do that.”