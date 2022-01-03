Many of those who contribute most to their community do so without a thought of the recognition they might receive for it. Nevertheless, the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce is going to give it to them.
The Community Awards Banquet will honor those groups and individuals who have given the most back to their communities on Monday, Jan. 24, at the Starfire Event Center. A dinner is served and anyone from the public is welcome to attend, though admission is $35.
“It is an absolutely wonderful event to renew your excitement about giving back to your community,” said Ann Fitch, executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.
Six awards are granted to individuals in the community at the event, including:
• the Community Development award, usually given to a nonprofit or other community group which has enhanced the community with a project or projects. Past recipients for the award include the Waseca County Animal Humane Society and Waseca County Fair Board
• the Boss of the Year award, which is awarded based on nominations from employees
• the Distinguished Young Professional Service award, which is awarded to somebody under 40 who has exemplified leadership and service to the community
• the Exchange Club’s Book of Gold Deed award, which can be given to anyone deemed to have been of great service to the community
• and the Rotary Club’s Service Above Self award, which is given to somebody who has given themselves to service for their community rather than for their own personal gain.
The final award is the Don Eustice award, the recipient of which does not know they have won until the end of the night when their name is read. Named after Waseca County Sheriff Don Eustice, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in 1976, the award is given to somebody who has spent a lifetime serving the community. Given what the award is for, Fitch said, there is a high likelihood the recipient of this award will have already planned to be at the banquet, despite not having any idea they will receive an award.
Unlike the Business and Industry Celebration which took place in November, the winners of the Community Awards Banquet — with the exception of the Don Eustice award winner — are notified beforehand. This allows them to write a speech, making the event a bit more formal.
According to Fitch, the five winners of those awards will also be announced on the Chamber’s Facebook page on Jan. 7.
Linda Grant, co-founder of Waseca-based Healing Hands Wellness Group and former director of Waseca Area Hospice, was the winner of the Don Eustice award two years ago. Not even planning on attending the banquet, initially, Grant said she showed up in a pair of puffy pants and her plaid shirt and was shocked when her name was called for her to receive an award.
“I feel very blessed,” she said. “It’s a Waseca tradition. I think it’s nice to recognize people for their efforts.”
Many years’ past, the Waseca Jaycees put on the Community Awards Banquet every year. When the group dissolved, the Waseca Chamber took up the mantle. Even before COVID-19, the Chamber decided to change the schedule to hold it every other year, rather than every year. Fitch said this had a lot to do with the difficulty in soliciting nominees for the awards.
“For some reason, people are reluctant to be recognized for their service to the community,” she said. “People are reluctant to nominate people for their service to the community, so we kind of had a smaller slate of nominations coming in.”
For this reason, she said, she strongly encourages anybody who knows someone who services their community — and it doesn’t have to be grand gestures of service so much as a consistent effort to better the lives of others — to reach out to the Chamber.
“Because we do not know of all the great deeds that get done in our community, but we sure want to know,” she went on. “We want to recognize everyone, and I think sometimes people who serve their community don’t think they’re making a big impact, but they sure are.”