Every sports story starts with a struggle, a lesson to be learned, or a reason athletes around the world keep working in the face of adversity.
Minnesota Southeast Stars, a part of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), has the same great story — a story that is still being written, even three years after its creation. The Southeast Stars' motto, "Rise up, get up, but never ever give up," inspires young athletes to overcome adversity and to keep working hard at something they love.
How it began
Minnesota Southeast Stars founder, Jose (Joe) Peña, was a sports dad ever since his older son, Brandon, was a young child. Jose has loved the sport of basketball himself since he was a kid, but he believed football would be his main focus in college. That is until he moved to Minnesota and had a child, who found a love for basketball. Jose hasn't looked back ever since.
Jose and his wife lived in the Twin Cities when they stumbled upon Waseca in fall 1998.
"Nothing beats Waseca in the fall," Jose said. "The colors were bright, Elm Avenue homes looked beautiful, and people actually stopped to greet each other."
Jose's wife worked for a business that had an office in Waseca, and they also have family in Mankato, which led them to believe Waseca was a great fit.
"Waseca's beauty and the people made the moving choice a very easy one," Jose said.
Jose started coaching multiple sports after moving to Waseca in 2000. He helped with soccer, baseball, football and flag football. When Brandon was in middle school, Jose offered to help with basketball.
Brandon adored basketball. He would spend hours watching games and coaching videos, partake in online trainings and attend game after game. Over the years, he kept developing his skills, and eventually got into the AAU, which focuses on sports development for young athletes. In other AAU organizations, young athletes have the opportunity to get extra training and compete in competitive tournaments all over the state and country.
Although Brandon was grateful for the opportunity, he wanted more play time and wasn't able to achieve it. It was his goal to get better at basketball, show his skills and keep strengthening his talents. It was difficult to achieve, though, because of the competitiveness and the large number of players. This very struggle that Brandon faced inspired Jose to start his own AAU club. By creating his own organization, it gave Jose the ability to do things his own way.
"I believe that our organization has a divine hand in the whole process," Jose said. "With the process of the creation of the organization."
Minnesota Southeast Stars was created on the main basis of learning, not to focus on winning. Jose teamed up with Daniel Dut, the boys coach, and Erik Olson, the girls coach, to create training lessons to help improve each athlete while giving everyone equal opportunities. Everyone plays — and everyone learns.
The goal
The organization also joins other programs that donate to help support some of the young athletes who may not be able to afford more expensive programs. Scholarships for both boys and girls have made it possible for talented athletes to get a chance to show what they can do. The Southeast Stars encourages families to join the family atmosphere that has made many of the members come back for a third year.
"[Brandon] was our inspiration to start one with the goal in mind to make sure all athletes get to play," Jose said, stating he decided to form the Southeast Stars after Brandon played in another AAU program for two years. "Everyone will focus on learning first, winning later."
Once they decided to create an AAU club, they had to ask a lot of questions.
"The people at the AAU offices were extremely helpful," Jose said. "They were patient with our questions and helped guide us toward the right membership for our beginning branch."
They got memberships and came up with a name, and Jose's wife designed a logo and some brochures. Soon, they started giving out information to local schools.
In 2020, they had just under 30 players. They held a kindergarten through third grade basketball camp, shortly before their first workout dates for the new AAU clubs, and had around 50 children come learn from them.
"The Minnesota Southeast Stars is a real family venture," Jose said. "I coach and schedule all of the tournaments, run the kids camp and communicate with families and sponsors."
Brandon plays on a team and also assists in coaching for a few teams, and his siblings cheer from the stands or help their dad on the sidelines while he's coaching.
Jose also trained to be a coach, got certified and started coaching tournaments in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota. While doing so, he met other talented coaches such as Dut, who willingly joined the Southeast Stars to help coach.
Jose and Dut have known each other for many years. Dut was brought on to the AAU club when he was told Jose wanted to start the program and needed someone to help coach.
"It's a faith based program," Dut said. "The coaches have the same hunger to help kids, especially for underprivileged kids."
This season
The first year of the Southeast Stars was a success. Several of the boys and girls teams were created with a variety of ages and the competition was tough, but educational for both the coaches and athletes. The second year, the Stars added a third coach for the girls' team, Olson, and even more teams were created with Brandon helping coach the younger athletes. Jose and Dut's teams had an amazing season, and everyone enjoyed watching the young athletes grow in their basketball skills.
This year, the Southeast Stars will have 'workout camps' in March, with workouts on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The program is also bringing on a fourth coach, Nikki Benson, this year.
"Nikki has been a wonderful coach for Waseca Basketball," Jose said. "She has a lot of experience with coaching other sports, so we know she's going to do an amazing job."
The workout camp will be for 9U to 17U players. All boys and girls are welcome and all ages will conduct practices together in March. In April, Jose and the coaches will divide the players into teams. The camp is help at the Central Intermediate School.
Jose encourages anyone who is interested in joining to come to the workouts, which allows the players time on the court and lets the coaches evaluate the athletes to decide on teams. There are no tryouts and no one is turned away.
The Southeast Stars are excited about their third year in existence and want to thank the local support for donations and referrals to the program.
"It feels unreal," Jose said. "It's a real honor and privilege to have families want to join us."
Jose said the players are wonderfully gifted and willing to learn, and the coaches are incredible.
"It's a really great organization," Dut said. "We are able to work with kids that do multiple sports and are able to be flexible and around their schedules."
"Having previous families come back, along with new ones, is such a thrill and is so encouraging" Jose added. "We're doing something well."