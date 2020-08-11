Waseca City Council continued moving forward with the NE trail project and allocated more CARE Act Relief Funds.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5 councilors unanimously passed the lowest bid for the installation of the pedestrian bridge to be installed on the NE trail.
This pedestrian bridge will connect the 19th Avenue NE trail with the Clear Lake Trail.
The bridge was constructed by Wheeler Bridge Company of Bloomington for $53,800 with the company directing the installation specifications for the city.
City Council approved Veit of Minneapolis to install the pedestrian bridge Aug. 5. The cost to install the bridge is $92,207.
The NE trail project is a part of the 2020 capital improvement budget. The city also received funds from the Minnesota DNR Trail Grant Funds, according to a May 6 article. The DNR Grant is funding the bridge and city staff are building the trail.
City Council passed the allocation of CARES Act funds as well.
The City of Waseca received just over $680,000 in CARES Act Relief Funds. These funds must be used for expenses between March 1 and Nov. 15, 2020, per state guidelines.
At the July 21 council meeting the council approved $300,000 to be allocated to the COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Grant Fund. The county contributed $500,000 to this fund out of the $2.2 million the county received in relief funds.
City Manager Lee Mattson brought more requests for the CARES Act Funds to be used for at the Aug. 5 meeting.
Councilors unanimously passed the request to use additional relief funds. Several items were requested by Mattson from staff recommendation for the CARES Act funds.
A Utility Assistance Program has been set up using $150,000 of the CARES Act funds.
This program requires the applicant to have an economic hardship due to COVID-19. There are three main questions asked of the applicant with supporting documentation needed.
The three questions are loss of job since March 1, reduced income/benefits since March 1 and currently unemployed.
Council also approved $10,000 for increasing city staff teleworking capabilities. This money will be used to replace obsolete laptops and provide additional laptops to allow more staff to work remotely.
Funds were also used to reimburse the EDA for the grant portion of the COVID-19 revolving loan fund. The council allocated $111,640 for the reimbursement.
The final use of funds on the agenda was $13,000 for reimbursement of additional expenses of supplies. This money paid for things like sanitation, Plexiglas, gloves, masks and other needed supplies due to COVID-19.
There is still over $95,000 available to the city for COVID-19-related expenses. The council has until November to spend it.