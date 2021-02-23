A Waseca woman currently serving four years at the Minnesota Correction Facility – Shakopee for multiple convictions, including stealing a vehicle with a child in the backseat outside the Owatonna Public Library, is facing a new set of drug charges.
Emilie Kay Perkins, 26, was formally charged in Waseca County court Feb. 17 with two felony counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession. She is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge for giving a peace officer a false name and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to an incident that occurred on July 7.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 7 a Waseca officer initiated a routine traffic stop at 2 a.m. when the suspect vehicle made a jerking motion to complete a turn and appeared to have an object obstructing the driver’s view from the rearview mirror. The officer observed a female passenger she believed to be Perkins, who at the time had numerous active warrants. After confirming the warrants with dispatch, the officer tried to engage with Perkins who denied her identity, according to the report. When asked for her identification, Perkins allegedly gave a false name and birthdate. The driver’s license photo for the name Perkins gave did not match, according to the officer’s observation. Another officer then searched Perkins to identify her by her tattoos, including with “Em” tattooed on the top of one hand.
While placing Perkins under arrest she became lethargic and slow to respond, according to court documents, though officers indicated she did not show any signs of impairment prior to her arrest. While in transport to Waseca County Jail she appeared to “pass out” but was breathing normally, according to the report. Once at the jail, Perkins allegedly told officers she “swallowed a bunch of heroin” and did not respond when asked where she got it. North Ambulance was called and transported Perkins to Owatonna Hospital. Court records show that at no time while waiting for the ambulance did Perkins’ respirations become shallow or stop.
Later that day, the driver of the vehicle Perkins was in dropped off Perkins’ property at the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office. The individual believed the items contained drug paraphernalia and potentially stolen items, according to the criminal complaint. On July 8, officers executed a search warrant to search a backpack and purse the individual dropped off that allegedly belonged to Perkins. The officers recorded a variety of items, including four hypodermic syringes that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
At the time of her arrest, Perkins had active warrants in Steele County in relation to a June 22 incident where she was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The officer reported Perkins was in medical distress and eventually had her transported to Owatonna Hospital. Pekins pleaded guilty to the motor vehicle theft in this case, but a felony charge for fifth degree drug possession was dismissed per the plea agreement. Another warrant was for the incident on June 26 where Perkins stole a vehicle outside the Owatonna Public Library with a child inside. Perkins was convicted of felony theft of a motor vehicle in this case.
Perkins has six prior controlled substance crime convictions dating back to March 2016 and the most recent in December 2021. Counties she has been convicted in include Steele, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Scott, Hennepin, and Redwood.
Perkins is currently serving concurrent sentencings at MCF – Shakopee for four different convictions. Her first court appearance for the new Waseca County case is scheduled for March 30.