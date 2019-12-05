The Waseca Art Center will show students artwork from now through the end of the year.
The all school show held its opening reception on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for students and their families and friends to attend with snacks provided by local businesses Cash Wise and Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale House.
Andrew Breck, WAC Executive Director, stated that over 250 people attended the reception for the show.
“It was so fun seeing students from all age levels proud to show their work to parents, siblings and grandparents; It was truly a community event,” Breck said. “I was raised in this community and it’s always a pleasure running into people I’ve gotten to know throughout my entire life, catch up and listen to what they’ve been up to and see the creative work their children have done in school. I continue to be amazed and impressed with the dedicated educators in our region, especially the art instructors. I have such an appreciation for what they accomplish on the daily; one of the best things about this position is being able to go into the classrooms and engage with the students and teachers — they blow my mind, and I have such great respect for each of them.”
Student works
On display was artwork created by students of all ages from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Hartley, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Waseca Intermediate School, TEAM Academy, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva school and Waseca Junior Senior High school all have works on display.
The works were made from all kinds of mediums such as crayon drawings, collages, pencil drawings, paintings, digital creations and even ceramic creations on display all made by students.
Not only was there a variety of mediums for the artwork but a variety of subjects and objects captured in the artwork.
There are animals, plants, people, buildings, food and numerous other things depicted in the art done by the students.
“As we continue to adapt and engage our community — we’ve been changing the tone of who we are as a community art center,” Breck said. “This year we invited students from NRHEG to join the Waseca schools. I think it’s important for students to see what other students outside of their city are doing and hope they inspire each other. We are working on inviting more local community members to participate and show their work as well as continue to showcase professional statewide artists — we typically have artists from all stages of their career in any given exhibit now, and I think that’s a pretty unique and important concept. We are a community art center, we will be making a point to better reflect that.”
Walking around the art center visitors could see the students showing their work with excitement in their eyes.
“My favorite part is to see the kids smiling and interacting with the work,” Waseca high school art teacher Jen Popp said of the all school show.
Part of the show included a collaboration between a high school art student and a kindergarten art student. The kindergarten student drew a monster that was then recreated by a high school student how they envisioned it with a background.
Collaboration
High school art teacher Popp and Hartley Elementary art teacher Claire Buendorf hope to grow the collaboration for more projects in the future between kindergarten and high school students.
“I think it is a good special opportunity for certain kids a side from the Hartley art show,” Buendorf said of the elementary students participating in the all school show. “This is a special recognition for a few.”
In recent years Buendorf has been able to expand the Hartley art program through grants that have allowed her to purchase a kiln as well as other equipment and supplies. This has given the students the opportunity to learn and create a variety of artwork at an earlier age, that before was only able to be first experienced at a middle school level.
“It’s really cool to see them at their most creative self and to take minimal directions and make their own creation and seeing when it’s done, even if they’re frustrated at it, they were still able to make something really cool that they’re proud of their work,” Hartley art paraprofessional Lorial Roballo said of her elementary students.
Awards
This show was also judged with awards given for various reasons such as best in show or honorary mention.
Waseca high school sophomore Kala Vineyard was awarded a best in show award at the all school show for her ceramic piece entitled “Safari.”
Vineyard said she was excited when she learned she had won a best in show sharing she also won best in show at the 2018 all school show, but she felt this win was more deserving.
For her ceramic vessel she used techniques she learned in her ceramic I, II, III and AP ceramics class to create it. She also mentioned she used some textures from previous creations on this project with a mixture of different glazes to get her finished product.
“It took a lot of work, a lot of time,” Vineyard said. “I tried and there is a lot of passion this time. I love this one, it’s my favorite...I used a lot of what I learned in school, so I’m just extremely proud of it.”
A Sacred Heart student showed off two pieces she had on display at the all school show.
Ahvah Maas said she was excited to be a part of the all school art show. Out of the two drawings she had on display her favorite was of a farm she drew with crayon and watercolors for the background.
Maas said the hardest part of the drawing was the pumpkins that she added because she loves pumpkins. She drew a farm that wasn’t familiar to her but was an idea she got and started creating to get her finished product.
Waseca High school student Teylor Malecha was awarded an honorable mention for her ceramic teapot and ceramic koi fish she had on display.
Malecha shared she was challenged by high school art teacher Popp to “throw” a ceramic creation on the wheel and that was how the teapot came to be for the show.
She went on to share she enjoys creating 2D art more and as a hobby for herself. Malecha didn’t want to disappoint Popp because she is one of the only teachers she looks up to at the high school and so she entered the art show with her ceramic works.
“I think it’s really amazing to see the variety of what the students are able to create and the progression from kindergarten to high school…” Popp said.