Zinnias Boutique recently moved into a historical Waseca building and owner Tamie Collins is getting to work renovating the space.
The new location is in the former Nashville Saloon, which closed in 2018 and sat empty until February 2020, when Family Ours opened. That was open for a short time before Collins purchased the space. The new location is in Waseca's downtown, which recently received the designation of being a historic downtown on the National Registration of Historical Places. With this title, there are hopes that it will attract tourists and shoppers to the area.
“I'm just glad to be back,” Collins said. “I’m excited to be back and it's nice to come to a space that's so beautiful, it's fun going to work."
The move comes after Zinnias's previous locations in historical buildings. Collins started Zinnia’s boutique in 2007 in the train depot on Elm Street that she renovated prior to selling to the current owner. The depot, built in 1912, was on the endangered historic list and Collins brought the space back to its former glory.
She next rented space on 11th Avenue in Waseca before she moved into the basement of Trio Wine Cafe, another historic building in Waseca. When Gov. Tim Walz restricted the capacity of restaurants and bars due to COVID-19, Zinnias moved out of Trio Wine Cafe to give the restaurant more space for customers.
While searching for a permanent space, she held pop-up sales at her house to continue her business. But her search ended when she found the historical space at 106 S. State St.
The building she purchased is a one-part commercial block style, which doesn’t have private quarters above. The space is two buildings that were combined in the late 1990's through an opening in the center of the buildings. According to the Historical Preservation Design Guidelines manual, this building type was sometimes developed as speculative retail development on land of lower value.
The 106 S. State St. side was built in 1917 and opened as Brozik and Sons Meat Market. The building remained a meat market into the 1940’s before changing to Sampson’s Shoe and later Torbet’s Locker in the 1950’s. In the 1970’s and 1980’s it was occupied by a reality company and a beauty shop.
The 108 S. State St. side of the building was constructed about 1890 and originally used for a grocery store in 1894 before it became a saloon in 1899 and remained a bar through the 20th Century. During prohibition from 1920-1933 it is unknown what the building was used for until Ed McCloones bar opened in the late 1930’s until the late 1950’s. Then from 1970’s-1990’s Roses Bar occupied the space.
Sometime after Roses Bar closed and before Bottoms Up opened a previous owner removed the shared wall between 106 S. State St. and 108 S. State St. Bottoms Up remained in 108 S. State St. building until 2018 before it became Nashville Saloon.
Collins purchased the building and intends to use the entire space, split between two main rooms. So far she has renovated the 106 S. State St. side of the building and is using it for clothes and gift items. Her plan is to renovate the 108 S. State St. side to be ready by spring 2021.
Once both sides are fully complete, one section will house clothes, dressing rooms and the check out while the other side will be for floral, a work space and gift items.
Collins' renovations so far include building a walk-in cooler, painting the hallway, removing the carpet and cleaning the original flooring, removing the stage, redoing the window design, adding shiplap, exposing more brick and removing the platforms in the front windows.
To do the renovation of the building, Collins worked with the Waseca County Historical Preservation Commission. The city's Downtown Preservation Design Guidelines' manual lays out the guidelines for renovating historic buildings in Waseca, including renovating or restoring materials and painting and colors of buildings to keep the building historically accurate.
“I just wanted to give back to Waseca,” Collins said of why she opened Zinnias in Waseca. “We are a part of the historic downtown district, which it’s good. I think the committee’s (Historical Preservation Committee) been really good.”