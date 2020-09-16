Waseca City Council met on Sept. 15 to make a final vote on the preliminary tax levy after months of working on the budget. Finance Director Alicia Fischer gave the presentation to the council for the preliminary tax levy.
After her presentation the council unanimously voted in favor of a 3% preliminary tax levy increase for the general fund expenditures in 2021.
This 3% increase can either stay the same or decrease before the final vote on Dec. 15. The Truth-in-Taxation hearing is set for Dec. 1.
Some of the changes in the general fund is the decrease in ServiceMaster services, a reduction in outside funding contributions, department proposals went down and other items decreased. Some increases to the budget are cost of living, disabled officer health insurance adjustments, projected work compensation and other items.
The City Council also approved the Economic Development Authority preliminary tax levy at .018130 percent or an increase of $5,520 for 2021.
The total EDA tax levy amount is $93,990.