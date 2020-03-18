In a statement released Tuesday, Waseca County officials announced that the county will limit access to public facilities. Here is the statement in full:
As of 8:00 AM tomorrow morning, March 18, 2020, Waseca County will limit public access to County facilities through Friday, April 3, 2020, at 4:30 pm. This is a difficult, but necessary, decision in order to help offset the pandemic spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Though we are doing what is best to promote overall health and well-being for the community by limiting face-to-face exposure, we still want to serve you as effectively as we can. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to remain open. Court Services and Court Administration will continue to provide services on a scheduled basis. The Waseca County License Bureau, Courthouse, Highway Building, Community Services, Solid Waste Facility and Extension Office will be closed on a temporary basis. Staff will still be supporting all of these important areas, so please do not hesitate to call with any immediate needs you may have.
We appreciate all of your patience throughout this difficult and unprecedented time. We would continue to urge members of our community to follow the most current guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health. Every one of is part of the solution.
All updates will be posted on the Waseca County website https://www.co.waseca.mn.us/, the Waseca County Facebook pages and distributed to local media outlets.