Residents older than 65 lined up outside the Community Services Building in Waseca Thursday for their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As they began to go into the building for their vaccine appointments, they were greeted at the door by Sarah Berry, the Waseca County public health director.
“I’m ready, it’s not going to bother me,” Waseca resident Pat Kritzer said.
Pat sat in the front desk area, waiting to be called to the vaccination station with her husband Marlin. This would be Pat’s first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Marlin had already received his first dose in Owatonna and was planning on getting his second dose in a few days.
“I can’t hardly wait till I get the other one done,” Marlin said.
Upon arrival, vaccine recipients went through a basic health screening and signed consent forms, before being led to the vaccination room. A nurse then walked them through the various information they needed to know about the vaccine before administering the shot.
“I didn’t even feel anything,” Pat said as the nurse removed the needle from her arm.
After the vaccination, people were led to a room with socially distanced chairs for about 15 minutes just in case medical assistance was needed. The whole process took about 20 to 30 minutes. People were also encouraged to download the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's V-Safe cell phone app, which helps people track their symptoms after vaccinations and sends a reminder for their second dose.
“I’d like to be back to normal. You sit and wait and you don’t know how long it’s going to be or when (the pandemic) is going to be done,” Pat said. She added that she is very happy to finally get the vaccine and she is looking forward to gathering with friends.
There were 200 vaccine doses available at the March 4 clinic, with the majority of those doses going to people who were getting their first dose. The Waseca County Public Health's clinic the week prior had 343 available vaccines due to some shipping delays.
“We only allow those that we're expecting,” Berry said about people wanting to come without an appointment. She added that they only keep a waiting list for people wanting to sign up for a specific clinic being held.
These clinic-specific waiting lists are open to eligible people. Each clinic tries to have a waiting list of eligible people just in case there are more doses than anticipated or there are “no shows.” Vaccine clinics are offered weekly.
To receive future vaccination clinic information for Waseca County Public Health's clinics directly to your cell phone or email, Waseca County residents may register for CodeRED at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/E4147BC92B87.
Even after vaccination, people should remain vigilant and take COVID-19 precautions as there are still many people that are not vaccinated and may not be able to get vaccinated for a variety of reasons.
Registration links and other vaccine information can be found on the Public Health website at https://www.co.waseca.mn.us/434/VACCINATION-INFORMATION.