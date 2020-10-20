Daniel Alejandro Garcia, 21, of Owatonna is charged with felony drug possession in Waseca County.
On June 26, a Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling State Hwy. 14 saw a vehicle going reportedly 85 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone.
The driver stopped and was identified to be Garcia, according to the complaint. When the deputy asked for his driver’s license Garcia reportedly said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and gave the deputy his Minnesota identification card instead.
When speaking with the driver, the deputy smelt a strong marijuana smell coming from the vehicle, according to the report. After running the ID card, the deputy asked Garcia to step out of the vehicle.
It was reiterated that he was stopped for speeding and it is noted he doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to the complaint. The deputy also informed the driver that they could smell marijuana in the vehicle and asked Garcia if there was any in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
According to the report, Garcia denied there being any marijuana in the vehicle at first, but then told the deputy there probably is a “little wax in the vehicle.”
During the search the deputy found two wax marijuana vape pens with liquid wax inside, a filler three-quarters full of wax marijuana and a small container that had burned wax residue inside of it.
The items were allegedly found in a pocket on the inside of the driver’s door and inside the center console. Garcia reportedly took responsibility of ownership of these items.
The passenger allegedly claimed ownership of the 7.3 grams of marijuana found in a spicy Frito’s bag in the pocket of the inside of the passenger’s door.