A warrant has been issued for a St. Paul woman after she allegedly shorted a Janesville business owner payment for a vehicle, according to police.
Yasmeen Tiyanna Coburn-Bryant, 24, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle in relation to an incident that occurred at Janesville business on March 4.
According to the criminal complaint, a Janesville business owner had listed a vehicle for sale on Facebook market place when he was contacted by Coburn-Bryant as an interest buyer. After messages and a phone call, the victim told police they had agreed on selling the vehicle for $2,600.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. March 4, an unidentified male entered the business to purchase the vehicle on behalf of Coburn-Bryant. An employee of the business handled the sales transaction that was recorded on the building’s security system, according to the report.
Surveillance footage shows when the employee would turn away or be distracted by paperwork, the male suspect would pocket money from the $2,600 that had been laid on the counter. When Coburn-Bryant entered the building, it appeared that she would distract him as the male suspect continued to pocket additional money. The report reads that Coburn-Bryant and the male suspect would exchange looks as he would pocket the money.
When the two suspects left, the employee re-counted the cash and discovered $880 was missing. The police were called within 15 minutes of the transaction taking place.
According to the police, Coburn-Bryant is currently in unlawful possession of a motor vehicle due to not fully paying for the vehicle. Although the vehicle title was transferred to Coburn-Bryant, legal-ownership of the motor vehicle is in question based on the deception involved in the transaction.
A warrant for Coburn-Bryant was issued on March 18.