The Janesville City Council approved updates to its ordinances after residents expressed concern about terminology used in the city code.
A majority of the proposed changes are updates to the state statute numbers, job title changes and reformatting of the pages, according to City Administrator Clinton Rogers. Although the council approved the changes Nov. 9, it can make changes to ordinances as needed.
During the second of two public hearings on the proposed changes, residents asked for gender neutral language to be used in the city’s ordinances and an issue with the ordinance regulating slope and drainage at a property.
Roxanne Goodrich said the city hasn’t changed its code language to gender neutral after she requested the change from the code’s use of male pronouns about a month ago. Rogers opened the code for the audience and council to look at, while also clarifying that he did in fact make the necessary changes to make the code neutral gender.
“Throughout the city code, I put he/she and where I found him, I put him/her,” Rogers said.
When looking at the gender definition in the code book, the council decided it was fitting to make the gender of the book neutral in a “catch all” format with a slight typo that the council fixed on the spot. The definition, which says words denoting the male gender include female and neutral genders, will stay the same.
Bob Burns asked the city to include language in the city code to avoid future grading and lot alteration problems similar to the problem he faced with garbage, trespassers and elevation issues on his business property due to the new addition of the Casey’s General Store. To resolve the issue, the city agreed to pay $5,950 for the re-grading at Burns business to fix the drainage issue.
The code states that an engineer’s report on potential stormwater run-off impacts to neighboring properties may be required prior to issuing a building permit when the slope or elevation of a lot is changed by at least one foot. Burns wants to take out the word “may” and adding language about slope or grad. He volunteered to work with the City Engineer Jason Femrite to find the best solution for the issue regarding the code.
“Bob, at this point in time, I don’t think we have enough information to get this changed tonight,” Mayor Mike Santo said. “I’m not going to hold up the whole thing tonight for one paragraph... We can get this changed here (at a city council meeting), it has to be changed before spring time when people start building and grading.”
The council and Santo agreed a code change is possible on the issue at a later date.
“We just have to find the right terminology,” Councilor Russ Weibold said.
Santo suggested a deadline for the research on the updated code and to approve the code at a meeting in February.
“I think Bob’s got a good idea if he’s willing to work with Jason Femrite, lets let him search it and we can pass it tonight knowing it’s going to get the correct wording,” Councilor Ron Cummins said.
Goodrich also asked the council to address semi-truck parking in the city, an issue she brought to the council in November 2018 with drivers running their auxiliary power unit all night giving off diesel fuel fumes and causing a noise disturbance to Goodrich. The council decided that was a separate issue that needed more time to find a resolution.
Goodrich also followed up about her request during the first public hearing for the council to consider removing the curfew for minors or to change the language in the code.
“I’m also here to also ask whether you’d consider rewriting the youth curfew ordinance and rewriting the language in that so that it is more respectful to the young adults in our community,” Goodrich said.
She spoke at the first public hearing on eliminating the curfew for minors to allow parents or guardians to make the rules for their child and to change the code from starting with “the curfew for minors established by this section is maintained for four primary reasons: No. 1 to protect the public from illegal acts of minors committed during the curfew hours.”
Curfew for children younger than 16 is 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and for 16- and 17-year-olds is midnight to 5 a.m.
“I think that is a standalone issue and I have a lot of mixed feelings about doing away with that and I don’t want to see that on the table,” Councilor Melissa Kopachek said. “Sometimes those rules are in place for when there isn’t a parent in place and it does keep kids in check. They don’t understand it at the time and I think it needs to stay. I’ve thought about it a lot and it’s so detrimental to their children and I think you’re still a child after high school. I think we put a lot on kids when they graduate, so I’m very apprehensive to remove any safety precautions for kids.”
The council appeared to be in agreement on the need to keep the curfew code as is.
“We have to have some leverage since we have to deal with the issues,” Wiebold said.
At the first public hearing one resident spoke out about needing a honeybee ordinance for the city. Since then an ordinance has been added: “no person shall keep, maintain or harbor within the city any of the following animals.” Honeybees or relatives of the honeybee are on this list of animals not allowed in city limits.
Another new section added is on vacant structures is also proposed for the city code and the purpose of it is to assist the city in “protecting the public health, safety and welfare of its residents by encouraging the prompt repair, rehabilitation, and subsequent occupancy of vacant structures in the B-2 Central Business District,” according to the code.
The full City Code of Ordinances is on the Janesville City website.