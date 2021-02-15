Legislation is continuing to move forward to rename a section of Highway 13 after Cpl. Caleb L. Erickson, a Marine from Waseca who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014.
"It is always important to remember and honor our American heroes and Corporal Erickson was certainly that," Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said in a statement.
The Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee passed Petersburg's bill, House File 482, which is the companion bill to Sen. John Jasinski's bill, Senate File 302, that's currently moving through the state Senate. The bills would memorialize Erickson with renaming Highway 13 from the southern border of Woodville Township to the northern border of Blooming Grove Township.
"I'm very pleased this memorial seems to have gained momentum in the House and is also making good progress in the Minnesota Senate," Petersburg said. "I am very optimistic that we will pass this legislation into law this session."
Petersburg noted that the House transportation committee may also include the proposal as part of a comprehensive transportation legislative package to be unveiled later this year.
Erickson was a Waseca native who joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Waseca High School in 2012. He deployed to Afghanistan and was killed on Feb. 28, 2014 in Helmand Province when his convoy came under attack by a suicide bomber.