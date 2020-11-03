A referendum to increase operating revenue at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools referendum failed in Tuesday’s election.
The school district asked voters to increase its general education revenue by $560 per pupil for 10 years but the measure was voted down 65.51% to 34.49% with 14 of 16 precincts reporting.
Had the levy passed, a home valued at $125,000 was estimated to see a tax impact of an additional $11.25 per month, according to the district. The monthly increase in revenue to the school district was expected to be $47 per student. The first tax impact related to the referendum would’ve been realized in 2021.
The district is facing a $200,000 deficit even after cutting $160,000 from the budget.
Tuesday's election saw NRHEG Dan Schmidt and Karen Flatness reelected to the School Board. Terri Engel also won a seat on the board. JoAnn Hagen Maloney ran in a special election, taking the other open seat. With 14 of 16 precincts reporting, Schmidt led the way with 20.66% of the vote. Engel received 17.83 percent while Flatness got 16.32%. In the special election Hagen Maloney had 97.98% of the vote.