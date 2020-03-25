Waseca County has opened a phone line to assist residents stay in their home whether under quarantine or self-isolation due to illness and to help prevent the spread of illness to susceptible people.
Waseca County residents can call 507-835-0690 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to make requests.
Waseca County Public Health said if residents can meet their needs using local resources they should continue to do so.
Those interested in helping other residents now or in the future can register for Minnesota Responds at mnresponds.org, which is a statewide database counties use to request services or residents can connect with Lead for Minnesota at leadforminnesota.org/waseca to help those who need assistance.
All updates to hours will be posted on the Waseca County website https://www.co.waseca.mn.us/ and the Waseca County Facebook pages.