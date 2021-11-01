Students and parents have been asking for a Highway 13 crosswalk in front of the Waseca Junior/Senior High School and Waseca Intermediate School for years.
Now they finally have one.
All the organizations responsible for getting the crosswalk, including Waseca Public Schools, the Waseca Police Department, the city of Waseca and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) held a Waseca walk/bike to school event the morning of Nov. 1 to celebrate the grand opening. With reflective paint, reflective signs and lights that automatically illuminate when pedestrians approach the road, the new infrastructure guarantees students a safer way to get to school.
Julie Anderson, Waseca School Board member and committee member of Safe Routes to School — a collaborative organization between Waseca Public Schools and MnDOT — spoke about the necessity of the crosswalk at the Oct. 28 School Board meeting.
“I’ve been on the board for six years and that has been a six-year project,” she said, adding when members of the Safe Routes to School committee saw the results of the traffic study conducted by the Region Nine Development Commission, they were shocked at how unsafe it showed the Highway 13 crossing to be for students and community members.
“The fact that that is finally happening is awesome,” she added.
According to Ashley Killday, Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) community health coordinator with the Waseca-Le Sueur Community Health Board, her predecessor sent out the first grant application for the project in 2018, which was awarded in early 2019. The grant enlisted the help of MnDOT and District Nine, which helped conduct a traffic study and monitored how many kids were walking, biking, driving or being driven to school.
The results of that study showed how few students walk or bike to school who are capable of doing so. The study also included a parent survey which showed that 80% of parents reported their kids asking them if they could walk or bike to school, with most kids not being allowed.
“[The parents] won’t let them because there’s no safe way to cross Highway 13,” Killday said.
The study also showed that students who were getting to school on foot or bike were running across the highway to get to school. Although there is another crosswalk by Walmart and Bomgaars on Highway 13, its distance from the school caused students to run across the highway by McDonald’s to save time, rather than walking far out of their way to use the preexisting crosswalk, she said.
“Kids take the shortest route,” she said.
There were also community members running across the street, resulting in a very dangerous situation in front of the schools and the TEAM Academy. According to the 2019 Safe Routes to School study, 106 automobile crashes occurred in the area during hours when students were entering or leaving school. That includes accidents involving four pedestrians, ages 12, 12, 13 and 76.
Since the majority of the student population also lives at least a mile from the school — making them ineligible for the school bus — biking, walking and arriving by car are the only remaining options.
Killday hopes that getting in the crosswalk will help start a virtuous cycle wherein a safer route to school will allow more students to get to school without the use of a car, which will lead to less traffic, an even safer crosswalk and more parents choosing to let their children walk or bike to school.
“We’re excited that we have it now,” she said. “If [Monday] was a little warmer, we probably would’ve had more kids crossing it [at the grand opening], but it was quite chilly.”