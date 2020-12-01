The Waseca City Council approved additional funds for the NE trail project that required the city to financially compensate for wetland disturbance.
More wetland mitigation is necessary due to poor soil conditions and project modifications to meet slope requirements.
At the council's Dec. 1 meeting, City Engineer Nathan Willey requested $17,184 in additional funds to replace the 0.288 acres of wetland that was disturbed by the project. That brings the total cost for the wetland disturbance mitigation to just over at $22,394.
The wetland mitigation cost was originally set for $5,209 for the .067 acres of disturbance, but the conditions drove the cost up. The funds will be pulled from the capital improvement budget for 2020. State law requires entities to compensate for wetlands that are disturbed during projects to result in a no-net loss of wetlands in the state.
The NE trail project added a pedestrian bridge that connects the 19th Avenue NE trail with the Clear Lake Trail.
The bridge construction cost $53,800 and was built by Wheeler Bridge Company of Bloomington. For installation the council approved Veit of Minneapolis with a cost of $92,207 for the work. The installation and the overall project were completed this fall.
The NE trail project is a part of the 2020 capital improvement budget. The city also received funds from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant to fund the bridge while city staff are building the trail.