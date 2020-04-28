Waseca community members are working together to keep local parks and lake shores clean.
The City of Waseca and Waseca Lakes Association have been collaborating for 20 years to keep the parks and lake shorelines of Waseca clean.
Now through May 3 the City of Waseca and the Waseca Lakes Association with the help of community members are cleaning up the lakes and parks in town.
“It helps beautify our parks and lakes and it cleans up the shorelines,” Waseca Parks Superintendent Brad Dushaw said. “And I think it's a good way to get people out and obviously this year is a little bit different, do it yourself. I think the importance of it is everybody has that spring cleaning in mind and I think it helps out the city obviously as well and it's a good way to get people out and to different parks.”
Due to COVID-19 the park and lake clean up day will look a little different this year. Normally, the clean up efforts are the last Saturday of April with everyone coming out for breakfast before starting but with social distancing the decision was made to make the clean up effort numerous days.
Those who participate are to use their own garbage bag and are encouraged to wear gloves while cleaning and can leave the bags in the park dumpsters or by the trash receptacles along a trail.
People can check the Google document provided by the city on Facebook for parks and lake areas to clean while getting exercise and enjoying the outdoors.