The man identified as a person of interest in the stabbing death of an Owatonna man is in police custody.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, was arrested without incident by Minneapolis police and booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Hassan was transferred to the Steele County Detention Center where he awaits charges in the July 12 death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Steele County jail roster lists a pending charge of second-degree murder, according to Jail Administrator Anthony Buttera.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the Owatonna Police Department responded to a call of a reported stabbing in Dartts Park. When officers arrived, they reportedly found Mohamed unconscious and laying on the ground on the park’s southeast parking lot with what appeared to be stab wounds. Mohamed was declared dead at the scene as a result to a stab wound in the chest.
The BCA, which is helping in the investigation, reportedly recovered two knives at the scene. Both the Owatonna police and the BCA identified Hassan as a person of interest in the incident Monday, asking the public for help in locating him.
While Hassan has a long criminal history, he’s not been convicted of anything more serious than giving an officer a false name and driving with a suspended license.
Formal charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday, according to the Steele County Attorney’s Office.