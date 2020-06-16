A poster at South Central College in Faribault heralds a quote from the late Sandra Thomas, who named SCC Faribault Campus Foundation as a beneficiary on a life insurance policy: “ … Our giving doesn’t have to end when we can no longer write a check.”
Thomas, who died July 6, 2018, selected SCC as the lead recipient of her estate, which totals approximately $1.4 million. SCC received approximately $200,000, which established an endowment in Thomas’ name for nursing and health care scholarships. In addition to SCC, over 20 other organizations and individuals in Faribault and Thomas’s hometown of New Richland have received portions of her legacy gift. That includes funds for the city's Fire Department, library and local cemetery.
Shelly Rockman, executive director of the South Central College Faribault Campus Foundation, said Thomas had provided annual scholarships for nursing students since 2006. For six years until her death, she gave a named scholarship to students on a yearly basis.
Thomas’s particular focus for her scholarships was licensed practical nurses (LPNs) returning to school to become registered nurses. However, if none of SCC’s graduating students in any particular year fit that criteria, Thomas was open to giving the scholarship to anyone on the track to become a nurse. Now, thanks to Thomas’ legacy gift, SCC can award several scholarships to nursing students on an annual basis instead of just one or two.
Thomas, Rockman explained, had a history of being a hospice volunteer. Through that experience, she became acquainted with nurses and later wanted to help LPNs like the ones she had met.
“She was a really generous and wonderful person,” said Rockman of Thomas. “Her desire to give and support students came from that very personal experience she had.”
Rockman said Thomas’s involvement with SSC started with mailing a check every year, and she later participated in the scholarship lunch to meet students who benefited from her donations. Thomas then became a volunteer with SCC and encouraged others to make contributions as well.
“She went the full spectrum of involvement from being a regular annual contributor, then told people, ‘This is what I do every year and why’ and asked them to do that, too,” said Rockman of Thomas.
Some of the other organizations Thomas included in her legacy are ones her good friend, Faribault resident Dick Huston, introduced. The Christian Veterinary Mission, Seattle, Washington, is one of them. The legacy gift of $28,300 supports the work of Dr. Susan Stewart, who Thomas met through Huston. The two, according to Huston “got along famously.”
While volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, Huston introduced Thomas to his “Little Brother,” and she made an impact on him. She left $42,500 to BBBS as part of her legacy gift.
Huston met Thomas around 35 years ago, when the two of them plus Thomas’s husband, Dave, met for coffee at a former donut shop in Faribault. The group moved to Hardee’s and later McDonald’s. During these years, Thomas’s husband, Dave, preceded her in death in 1995.
“I didn’t go [to McDonald’s] every morning but she did,” said Huston. “We’d have coffee 75 to 100 times a year. I got to know her well.”
Huston said the Thomases really enjoyed baseball and attended almost every high school basketball game and football game as spectators. Even though they never had children of their own, they supported their neighbors’ children in their sports.
Huston recalls Thomas, as a widow, often visiting and keeping in contact with those dealing with illnesses while living in rest homes.
“She was one of the kindest, most caring people I ever met,” said Huston of Thomas. “… She was very pragmatic. She advocated for her opinions. She was very loyal to a lot of organizations and people.”